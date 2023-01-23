Tesla owners who missed discounts request free FSD or Supercharging

A number of Tesla owners and enthusiasts are supporting the request for Change.org where some requests are being submitted to Tesla. The petition was started by YouTube host DennisCW. It asks Tesla to provide free access to Tesla FSD or Supercharging for one year, for those who purchased Tesla cars in Q4,2022.

It was then no surprise that a number of Tesla owners and enthusiasts are supporting a recently launched petition on Change.org asking the company to consider giving those who took delivery of their vehicles in Q4 some perks. Without the customers who took delivery of their cars in Q4, after all, Tesla’s numbers wouldn’t have been as impressive, and TSLA stock could have dipped further.

Considering the FSD is charged at $199 per month, it might appear reasonable. Similar case with supercharging, where the discount could be tallied with the extra price paid by customers. Both FSD access and free Supercharging would likely not cost Tesla an arm and a leg as the former is simply access to software-based features and the latter is already frequently provided by the company, especially in times of need. Plus, granting the owners’ petition would likely give Tesla a lot of positive sentiments from the car-buying public, which is quite valuable for the company as it goes deeper into the mainstream auto market.

Price changes

Tesla’s recent price adjustments are no joke. In an instant, Tesla effectively made its vehicles like the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover into some of the most competitive electric cars in the market. Inasmuch as Tesla would likely be seeing a wave of new vehicle orders this year due to its more affordable prices, some of the company’s recent customers have expressed frustration that they missed out on what could be described as a massive discount on their cars. This was especially true for customers who took delivery in Q4 2022.

As the automaker was focused to deliver as many vehicles as possible in the fourth quarter, the company heavily encouraged customers to take delivery before the end of the year. This was successful for the most part as they helped Tesla deliver a total of 1,313,851 in 2022, a growth of 40% compared to the year prior. This number, however, was less than Wall Street’s expectations, and it partly led to a drop in TSLA stock. Though it is highly unlikely that Tesla accepts the requests from Tesla owners, there could be some changes.