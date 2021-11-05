Tesla preparing for 4680 battery cells making in Markham, Canada

Tesla is known to be preparing manufacturing machines for its making of 4680 battery cells. Also, it would start with the establishment of a battery manufacturing plant in the city of Markham, Canada. Gigafactories worldwide will be receiving batteries from this plant.

The news was initially announced by the Mayor of Markham in the Mayor Review publication. Stating, “I’m delighted to share that Tesla Canada is joining our already robust automotive and technology ecosystem by locating a manufacturing facility in the City of Markham,”

Furthermore, the Mayor wrote, “The facility will be the first branded Tesla Canada manufacturing facility in Canada, will produce state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment to be used at the Gigafactories located around the world in the production of batteries.”