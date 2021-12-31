Tesla recalls more than 475,000 Model 3 and Model S vehicles

Tesla recalls more than half a million Model 3 and Model S vehicles as rearview camera and trunk issues could lead to accidents. Announced by the US road safety regulator, 475,000 Tesla vehicles are to be recalled. The issue with the rearview camera came to light while probing the company’s driver assistant system by NHTSA was looking investigating.

The models which are to be recalled include from 2014-2021, which would mean half a million vehicles are to be recalled. Among which 200,000 vehicles are in China, Tesla China regulator stated. In the US, the number of vehicles to be recalled as 56,309 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles to address the rear view camera problems. Additionnally 119,009 Model S to address the front hood problems.

NHSTA said that in the Model 3 sedans “the rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk lid, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying,”

It was known that Tesla already identified certain warranty claims and field reports in regard with the issue. There were around 2,301 warranty claims and 601 field reports. Tesla said that for Model S vehicles, latch problems may lead a front trunk to open “without warning and obstruct the driver’s visibility, increasing the risk of a crash,” Also Tesla adds that they were not aware of any accidents or serious injuries in refernce to these issues for Model 3 and Model S vehicles.

Defective cameras

CNBC had reported that Tesla was replacing imperfect repeater cameras in the frontal buffers of someU.S.- made vehicles without recalling the corridor. The NHTSA has been probing Tesla vehicles over the automaker’s decision to allow games to be played on auto defenses while they’re in stir. read further

Tesla has latterly agreed to remove similar gaming features while its buses are moving, according to the NHTSA. Under pressure from NHTSA, Tesla in February agreed to recall vehicles with touch- screen displays that could fail and raise the threat of a crash.

In August, the NHTSA opened a formal safety inquiry into Tesla Inc’s motorist backing system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and exigency vehicles. Tesla has informed the NHTSA that a software update will lock the”Passenger Play” point and make it unworkable when the vehicle is in stir. Safety lawyers have raised enterprises that motorists may not pay attention on the road, especially when Tesla vehicles are operating in asemi-autonomous mode known as Autopilot. A motorist’s distraction-likely from a phone game operation- was one of the causes of a fatal crash of a Tesla auto operating in Autopilot in California in 2018, according to a report by the National Transportation Safety Board.