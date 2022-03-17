Tesla stops bonds sales offering more than $1B & backed by vehicle leases

Tesla stops offering bonds to the vehicles back leases that are more than $1 billion worth. These changes are a result of market conditions a trend of unpredictability. Reported by Bloomberg, it is said that before the marketing was halted, bankers for Tesla placed a large portion of bonds with fund managers. Furthermore, Musk had hinted a couple of days ago that inflation would increase the price of vehicles.

Tesla is the third issuer to halt a sale amid the market’s unpredictable nature in the past week. World Omni, an auto-finance company, postponed auto lease-backed bond offerings on Friday, although it had already started to market it. Affirm Holdings Inc. also delayed an offering of debt backed by consumer installment loans on the same day. Bloomberg said Tesla, nor the banks involved in arranging the deal, which was Wells Fargo, Credit Suisse, Barclays, and Citigroup, declined to comment.

The report indicates at least seven securitized debt deals in all have been halted since Russia started its invasion of Ukraine. Market conditions have not been ideal for several months, and skyrocketing inflation is affecting nearly every sector. Tesla announced price hikes across its entire vehicle fleet earlier this week, with its cheapest vehicle now starting at nearly $47,000.

Incomplete deal

The Tesla ABS offering is known as TESLA 2022-A, according to the report. It launched on March 7, with pricing guidance released on March 10. Most of the tranches were sold, and pricing was imminent by Tuesday, the company said. The deal was incomplete as communication went silent before Tesla ultimately halted it. Tesla has issued seven transactions since starting its ABS program in early 2018. This year’s collateral pool consists of borrowers with an average FICO score of 774, according to presale reports recovered by Bloomberg.

According to Fitch Rating analysts, Tesla’s managed portfolio and securitizations have performed well despite the company having “limited experience” in originating, underwriting, and servicing auto leases. While the price adjustments recently implemented by Tesla are some of the company’s most significant yet, demand for the Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X still seems fairly strong. A look at Tesla’s US configurator hints that the company is still backlogged for several months, with deliveries for some vehicles like the Model X Long Range being estimated for as late as January 2023. More affordable cars like the Model Y Long Range are listed with an estimated delivery date of September 2022.