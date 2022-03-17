AGM H5 launched featuring stunning specifications like side key, IP68 rating, loudest speaker, and Android 12

It’s pretty new to see that even new companies like AGM have been remarking their entry into the smartphone market. Now, AGM is launching its AGM flagship smartphone to the market. The smartphone is made up of rigid, rugged materials. Don’t take the smartphone lightly! The smartphone offers a good processor and supports quick charging too. Not only that, but the smartphone does look like an excellent option for many out there.

What are the specifications for AGM H5?

The AGM H5 boasts a 6.5 inches HD+ display with features like Incell 5-points, Multi-Touch, and high-level brightness, which go up to 450 Nits. Compared to other rugged smartphones, this AGM H5 boasts a considerably broader circular back consisting of a speaker beside a camera and talking about the camera. The smartphone features on the outer four sides of the circular hump of the smartphone.

One of the finest features and maybe the USP (Unique Selling Proposition) for the smartphone is it being the world’s loudest speaker, which supports a peak volume of up to 109dB, and even the speaker has been surrounded with LED RGB ring light around it.

The smartphone does accommodate two variants starting from 4GB of Ram with 64GB of internal storage and does go up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is powered by a massive 7,000mAh battery with the support for15W not so fast cable charging and even 10W dock charging capabilities.

Talking about the camera side, the smartphone features a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL sensor as the primary camera. And then, the main camera has been supported with other cameras, including a 20MP Infrared Night Vision and a 2MP Macro Camera. In the front, you also get to see 20MP front-facing camera as well.

Talking more about the features and specifications, the smartphone features some stunning features like IP68, IP69K & MIL-STD-810H, which provides 1.5M Drop-proof resistance, 99% dustproof resistance, and even 30 minutes under 1.5m water resistance as well.

Besides that, the smartphone also features a Slide Key! This helps the smartphone get activated fast, turn on the torch, and even shoot on over the camera.

How to buy AGM H5 online?

As per the latest confirmation, AGM has confirmed to start H5 delivery from the 18th of April this year.

