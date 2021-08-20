Tesla to release Hardware 4 that is 1000% times safer than human

As anounced by Elon Musk during the AI event, the Tesla Hardware 4 will be released with Cybertruck in 2022. Musk says that with Hardware 3, the autopilot mode will be 100%-300% safer, but with Hardware 4 the value increases to 1000%. The updated hardware could possibly be also known as Full Self-driving computer 2.

Musk said, “I’m confident that HW 3.0 or the FSD Computer 1 will be able to achieve full self-driving at a safety level much greater than a human, probably at least 200-300% better than a human. Obviously, there will be a future HW 4.0 or Full Self Driving Computer 2 which we’ll probably introduce with the Cybertruck, so maybe in about a year or so.”

Further added, “That’ll be about four times more capable, roughly. But it’s really just gonna be like, can we take it from, say, for argument’s sake, 300% safer than a person to 1000% safer. And just like there are people on the road who have varying driving abilities, but we still let people drive. You don’t have to be the world’s best driver to be on the road,”

Cybertruck having the update

Some observers point out that Tesla releasing its hardware update with Cybertruck is interesting. It could be hinting that the Cybertruck may not be ready till then. However, the other possibility is that hardware 4 can be released like hardware 3. Like at that the time of the announcement of hardware 3, Tesla vehicles still had version 2.5. However, the company rolled a retrofit program to update the vehicles to hardware 3. Cybertrucks could also be launched in a similar way if and when they are ready.

Regardless, the update will fill the safety gap between human drivers and autonomous vehicles. On multiple occasions, Tesla’s autopilot was criticized for being only a level 2 autonomous system. Finally, things seem to be picking up at a faster pace. Musk also confirmed that Tesla will be using next-generation cameras starting with Cybertruck.

The question about the delay of Cybertruck and the hardware 4 may or may not be interlinked. In the past, multiple updates were delayed due to various unknown reasons. As the hardware doesn’t seem to be ready yet, it is hard to tell at this point in time. Tesla seems to have plans, and they already have multiple sources, experience, and expertise in the field. The future seems to be optimistic for the company. Also as the Tesla Bot will be unveiled next year, many surprises revealed are awaiting Tesla fanatics.