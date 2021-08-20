Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series might feature Snapdragon 898 chips, says reports

Samsung is preparing to release the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy S8 Ultra devices as part of its next-generation Galaxy Tab S8 portfolio. The specifications and pricing of the next Galaxy tablets have already been disclosed thanks to leaked information. The CPU for the forthcoming Galaxy Tab S8 range has already been disclosed, according to new information.

The most recent information was given by Ice Universe. In all Tab S8 versions, the Snapdragon 898 CPU will be utilized instead of the Exynos 2200 processor, according to the source. Apart from that, he has been silent.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 – Speculated launch date and pricing

The regular model is expected to start at KRW 829,000 (approximately $704), the Tab S8+ model at KRW 1,149,000 (about $976), and the Ultra model at KRW 1,469,000. (around $1248).

Because the CPU has yet to be revealed, the debut of the Galaxy Tab S8 series will take some time. Qualcomm’s next flagship phone, the SD898, is expected to be released in December. As a result, we may predict that the Galaxy Tab S8 series will not be released this year.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 – Speculated specifications and features

The Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ are both rumored to include a 13MP back camera and an 8MP front camera. The regular Galaxy Tab S8 will have an 8,000 mAh battery, while the Galaxy Tab S8+ will have a 10,090 mAh battery. The Tab S8 will have an 11-inch LTPS TFT 120Hz display on the front, while the Tab S8+ will have a 12.4-inch 120Hz OLED display.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, on the other hand, is expected to be the high-end model in the series, with a 14.6-inch OLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be available with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/512GB of storage. On both the back and front panels, the tablet is likely to include a dual-camera module.

Furthermore, the trio is expected to be available in three different configurations: Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G, as well as an optional keyboard, quad speakers (tuned by AKG), and 45W rapid charging.

