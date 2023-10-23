Tesla’s Bulletproof Cybertruck Claims Under Fire After Q3 Earnings Dip

In the midst of a not-so-great Q3 earnings report, Tesla is dealing with a fresh controversy. A video has surfaced showing a Cybertruck covered in what seem to be bullet marks, and this has stirred up quite a buzz. Elon Musk, the head honcho at Tesla, added to the chatter by saying that testers fired a bunch of bullets at the truck in an “Al Capone style.” The Tommy gun was a popular weapon among gangsters in the 1920s, and Al Capone was one of the most notorious gangsters of that era.

The Cybertruck’s Talked-About Bulletproof Feature

Elon Musk’s statement about the Cybertruck being bulletproof has gotten people talking. The Cybertruck is known for its cool tech, and the idea of it being able to withstand bullets is intriguing. But there’s also some doubt about the truck’s safety and Musk’s claims regarding the video.

One thing to know is that Tesla hasn’t officially told us much about how bulletproof the Cybertruck really is. The only thing they’ve officially mentioned is that it’s made from super tough 30X cold-rolled stainless steel, which is stronger than regular steel and aluminum.

Taking a Closer Look at the Video and Musk’s Claims

The video that started the fuss was posted by Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley and shows a pre-release Cybertruck cruising along a highway with clear bullet marks on its left side. Musk quickly chimed in to explain, saying, “We fired a whole bunch of bullets from a Tommy gun into the driver’s door, Al Capone style,” and assured everyone that “none of the bullets got through to the inside of the truck.”

Some folks were impressed by the video and thought it was a great example of Tesla’s cool innovations. But others weren’t so sure, especially given the timing. The video went viral soon after a disappointing Q3 earnings call where Musk admitted that the Cybertruck had caused some problems and that Tesla dug its own grave.

Questions Still Hanging Around

Experts and critics are wondering just how bulletproof the Cybertruck really is. They’re comparing it to armored vehicles used by cops and soldiers, but it’s important to note that the Cybertruck hasn’t been officially certified by government groups or organizations.

And when it comes to the kinds of bullets and guns the Cybertruck can handle, there are still lots of unknowns. Some super powerful bullets might give the truck a hard time.

People also noticed that the Cybertruck’s windows in the video didn’t seem to have any damage. This made some folks remember a blunder from the Cybertruck’s launch in 2019 when the windows, meant to be super tough, unexpectedly shattered. Musk explained that it happened because the truck’s door had been hit with a sledgehammer earlier.

The Ups and Downs of Bulletproofing

If the Cybertruck really is bulletproof, that could make it appealing to people who live in places with high crime rates or work in risky jobs. It might also catch the eye of the police and military. But keep in mind, this extra protection could make the Cybertruck more expensive than regular pickups and maybe affect how far it can go and how it performs because it’d be heavier.

As all this debate continues, we’re left wondering if the Cybertruck’s bulletproof claims are the real deal. But one thing’s for sure: Tesla knows how to keep us talking with its bold innovations.