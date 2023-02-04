Tesla’s Elon Musk found not liable in trial over 2018 ‘funding secured’ tweets

On Friday, a US Jury found out that Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and his company were not chargeable for deceiving investors when Musk tweeted in 2018 that he had lined up funding to take the electric car company private.

Complainants had asserted losing billions in damages and the decision also had been seen as significant for Musk himself, who has often defended his ability to tweet broadly. The jury reached a verdict within two hours of deliberations.