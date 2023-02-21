Texas plans to commit a significant amount of public funds to space

As they say, everything is larger in Texas. It could be true when it comes to making investments in commercial real estate. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has requested $350 million from the state legislature as part of the state’s annual budget process to establish and support a Texas Space Commission for the following two years.

Abbott stated in his budget document for the 88th Legislature, “with companies seeking to expand space travel in coming years, continued development of the space industry in the state will ensure Texas remains at the forefront not only in the United States but the entire world.” “Further investment will cement Texas as the preeminent location for innovation and development in this rapidly growing industry. Due to increased competition from other states and internationally, further planning and coordination are needed to keep Texas at the cutting edge.”

Due to rising economic growth, inflation, and oil prices, Texas enjoys a historic budget surplus this year. According to projections, the state will have $188.2 billion in general income available to support operations for 2024–2025, a $32.7 billion surplus over what was spent over the prior two years.

Texas Space Commission will address how the funds will be used

Both the House and Senate budget measures for this legislative session include the entire $350 million in financing for a space commission in their preliminary versions. The campaign is being driven by Texas Representative Greg Bonnen, leader of the House Appropriations Committee, whose district is close to NASA’s Johnson Space Center and is located just south of Houston.

What the Texas Space Commission will address, including how the funds will be used, needed to be made clear by Bonnen’s office. The specifics of the commission’s financing objectives are anticipated to be sorted out later in the legislative session, which concludes on May 29. This information was provided to Ars by a second source in the Texas Legislature.

TexSpace, a workforce-development group located in Houston, has created the structure for the proposed space commission since it released its annual report in December recommending the formation of such a commission. According to this document, the commission would “focus on policy and arranging statewide strategy by monitoring local, state, and federal policies and opportunities and establishing an economic ecosystem for Texas’ space enterprises.”

SpaceX has constructed a sizable launch complex

With spaceports and big workforces, each of these businesses has a significant presence in the state that dates back over two decades. Elon Musk, the creator of SpaceX, has been drawn to the state in recent years because of its open spaces, affordable taxes, and lax regulatory climate. SpaceX has constructed a sizable launch complex in South Texas and sizable facilities to build Starlink satellites and Raptor engines. Moreover, SpaceX bought a sizable rocket testing site near McGregor in 2002.

Contrarily, Blue Origin has recently turned its attention elsewhere. A spaceport near Houston was a finalist when it planned to establish a sizable plant for its BE-4 rocket engines a few years ago, but the area lost out to Northern Alabama. According to a Blue Origin representative, Alabama demonstrated greater interest and commitment in locating the rocket engine plant.

The amount of government investment in the commercial space industry would be enormous. Florida, where the Space Florida promotional organisation has sponsored several commercial space operations centred around its space coast and launch business, is currently the leader in such activities. Space Florida has a low yearly budget of $12.5 million compared to the Texas proposal. “Florida leaders made the brilliant decision to invest in the commercial space industry years ago, and that investment has paid off,” Anna Alexopoulos Farrar, a vice president of communications for Space Florida, told Ars.