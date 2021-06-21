Texas supermarket chain will soon have crypto buying facilities

Crypto has gotten pretty popular in Texas and they are adopting it quite fast. The state has already been incentivizing mining and getting in Bitcoin and Ethereum miners. And now a major Texas supermarket chain also plans to give users the option to buy and sell tokens there. This is basically an option for users to buy groceries and other in-store items with crypto. Due to this many new people will come to know about this new investment type. At the same time, those who already do know will be able to spend their coin, like real money.

What is being planned?

A report has come up suggesting that the ATM firm coin cloud is planning to set up crypto ATMs in the Houston Area. These machines are not just for Bitcoin and will have buying or selling options for more than 30 cryptocurrencies. Among these, we have the most popular coins like ETH, Doge, USDT, and more. The CEO of the company realized that crypto will become more important and mainstream from here on. And if they can capitalize on that, it will be great.

They have already set up a lot of ATM machines at the H.E.B store before and are planning to set up the 2000th one now. The machines will accept cash, debit, and credit cards for flexibility. We can soon expect a lot more adoption in the state and also a lot more crypto usage for purchasing items.

HEB is one of the oldest and largest supermarket chain in Texas. They have stores in over 400 locations in Texas and Mexico. The kind of reach they have will make this partnership even more valuable to the crypto space. I think every small advancement in this sector counts by a huge margin.

With all the awesome laws that incentivize crypto mining and its quick adoption, do you think Texas can become a crypto hotspot in the US? And will it help them boost development and improve the state? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Titan Token falls from $60 to $0 in under 24 hours