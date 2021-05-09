The Best Games Available For The PlayStation 5 So Far

The list of upcoming PlayStation 5 games will get even bigger and more exciting as we get closer to the launch dates. We have added a ton of new exclusive titles to this list, with some exclusive games porting from old gen consoles like PS4 and PS3 to PS5, as well as new exclusive titles.

The Astro Playroom is now the only PS5 game we can confirm is guaranteed to be 100% a launch title, with Sony revealing more. Sony has not yet announced the PS5 rate, but there is a good chance that it will be announced sometime in the next few weeks, possibly as early as October.

A remaster of a puzzle game that was released in 2008 and released on several platforms in early 20011, including the PS5.



A Square Enix game developed by the team behind Final Fantasy XV and developed exclusively for the PS5. A doom-and-gloom fantasy hack and slash-set that will hit the PlayStation 5 and other platforms in 2021. An imaginary spiritual sequel to one of the most popular games of all time in the series, with a new story, new characters, and a whole lot more.

Since its release last year, the PlayStation 5 has been one of the most talked-about and sought-after consoles ever. From Outriders to Ratchet & Clank, we’ve put together a list of exciting new games to be released on PlayStation5 this spring.

Assuming you’re lucky enough to acquire one of these coveted machines, here’s a look at some of the most anticipated games that are on the way over the next few months. There are no confirmed games yet that will be released for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but it is highly likely that more games will be added over time. The PS4 is likely to see more games released for the console in the coming years, as Sony recently announced that it will support the consoles for four years after the launch of PlayStation 5.

While PlayStation 5 will continue to feature amazing third-party titles, there will also be exclusive titles that take full advantage of the unique performance of the console. In addition to the games coming out this generation, the PS5 will likely offer more options than we already have with the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.

There are also some upcoming PlayStation games that won’t be exclusive to Sony’s console, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy them. Sony has invested heavily in single-player games so we can play some of the new PS5 exclusive games that will be released next year on our own. Below is a list of games called PlayStation Studios that will appear on PlayStation 5, while some new PlayStation exclusive games like Horizon Zero Dawn (which we saw on PS4) will also be released on other platforms.

Some of the best PS4 games were third-party titles that could be played on Xbox consoles, and the same is true when it comes to PlayStation consoles in the near future. Horizon: Forbidden West on PS5 is expected to unleash an experience that can be experienced both outside and outside of this world, so PlayStation players will enjoy this release. Looking back on some of our best PlayStation5 games, what are you looking forward to in the future on the PlayStation console?



Agent 47 is back and we couldn’t be more excited for the next episode of Hitman, which promises to be “more tactical than ever.” Hitman 3 is the final chapter of the series, as revealed in a PlayStation blog post released last week, bringing the game to a dramatic conclusion. We hope that this game has more to offer, considering that its previous iteration of IO Interactive did not live up to the expectations of many.

The game sounds incredibly promising and is limited in time, which means that you can get your hands on it when you start up with a PS5 or PC.

Ratchet & Clank is one of the most popular and beloved franchises of all time and is finally being forgotten as a proper sequel to the PS5. The original game is being reworked to look like the original, but with Miles Morales expecting a standalone DLC as the title for the PS5 launch, it seems logical that it will also get a boost of attention due to nostalgia – a series that will follow the remake at PS4 in 2016.

We expect Marvel’s Spider-Man to find a new home on the PS5 when the console is released this year. Skyrim’s new project is set in space, which will delight both Skyrim and Fallout fans.

We expect the PS5 to be the platform for this game, but there is no further information on a release date yet. If you’re looking for third-party games that come to PlayStation first, we’ve got you covered.