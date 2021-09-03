The Elder Scrolls 6 is rumored to be planned as Xbox exclusive

Xbox GM Aaron Greenberg made it clear when Microsoft acquired Bethesda, however, that Starfield and other major Bethesda IPs would not be coming to the PlayStation 5, but to the Xbox. Bethesda Softworks E3 2021 gave us an answer and announced that the game would be an exclusive Xbox console and would also appear on the PC. One game that is believed to fall into the exclusive category is The Elder Scrolls 6.

The reaction to the tweets suggested that Starfield, Bethesda’s upcoming space role-playing game, would be coming to the PS5 after its release. On Twitter, GamesBeat reporter Jeff Grubb rejected the suggestion, although Bethesda CEO Pete Hines hinted in a recent interview that the game would be coming to the console. Grubb also disagreed, adding that The Elder Scrolls 6 would get a PlayStation port.

Bethesdas Pete Hines suggests the door might still be open for possibility of games like Starfield coming to PS5 in future pic.twitter.com/SF3xU0Ynne — THE RED DRAGON 🔺 (@TWTHEREDDRAGON) August 30, 2021

When Microsoft announced it had acquired parent company ZeniMax Media Bethesda Softworks, many wondered about the future of Bethesda, and other recently acquired developers released games on competing platforms such as PlayStation. However, Xbox’s Aaron Greenberg has made it clear that Starfield will launch on the Xbox platform. Starfield will be released on Xbox X/S, PC, and PC on November 11, 2022.

The first game of the series contained 33, the second 32, and the third 37, making a total of 102 marketing emails with embedded GameStop. So it makes sense that the latest Elder Scrolls release would be an exclusive Xbox version. If we want to showcase Mario’s physical counterpart and his skills as a video game maker, we need to talk a lot more about WarioWare and the Elder Scrolls series.

Kotaku’s Stephen Totillo asks Spencer that will it be possible to recoup an investment of $7.5 billion if you don’t wanna release The Elden Scrolls 6 on the PlayStation, Spencer, quickly replies, “yes.” he elaborates after a pause, that taking games away from a major player base like that was not the purpose of the Bethesda acquisition. Now that Microsoft has purchased Bethesda. Ryan told the interviewer that this decision is out of their hands and the player will have to wait to find out more.

Microsoft Acquired Bethesda, an industry-renowned game studio for a whopping $7.5 billion back in September. Now that Microsoft owns Bethesda and its IPs, it will be kinda hard to predict whether we will be seeing big Bethesda IPs like The Elden Scrolls on the PlayStation. It may not be coming as a surprise that Microsoft can leverage Bethesda’s big IPs like The Elden Scrolls to give a boost to the sale of its next-gen console Xbox Series X/S. but the speculation is worth nothing as neither Bethesda nor Microsoft have made any public announcement.