The FBI reportedly confirms it tested NSO’s spyware

The FBI has spoken in the affirmative to the Washington Post about testing NSO’s spyware. As per the reports, the agency had in possession a license that allowed it to use the Pegasus Spyware which has been the kick-off point of a lot of controversies and securities concerns among world nations. The FBI has assured that it was tested solely for assessing the capabilities of the software and not for any investigation purposes. However, you cannot blame if others hear warning bells ringing given the possibility of one thing leading to another. Read along to know more about the testing which created quite a stir.

The What and Why

NSO’s Pegasus spyware has been the axis point of some major debates and discussions concerning safety, security, and privacy. The software’s ability to infect the phones silently, gaining access to cameras, contacts, microphones, etc has been a major point of concern. And the last thing you need to hear is that the FBI is meddling with the very same software. Despite the continued assurances from the agency stating that it wasn’t used for an investigation, people cannot help but think about the possibility of the event foreshadowing something major to come in the future. As if to augment those concerns, the Washington Post report also mentions the possibilities of discussions that might have taken place within the agency about deploying the spyware. This is further attested by a report which was released by the New York Times last week which caused quite a stir among the global community. The report had some appalling details about the relationship between the FBI and NSO. In addition to trying out the spyware on phones with the help of foreign SIM cards, the agency also contemplated on the legal nuances of using a version of Pegasus in the US which goes by the name, Phantom.

The details of the report are worrying at the least. This completely negates the claims made by NSO stating that the spyware cannot be used in countries with the +1 country code. However, if Phantom is just a mere brand name for the very same software, then it alludes to the fact that the company was feeding the public and the law enforcement agencies a bunch of lies. The FBI definitely has some questions to answer on this account. The FBI refused to pass any comments on the allegations about the $5 million bill and the contract with Pegasus. However, it did make an effort to once again emphasize its ethical framework stating that it will “routinely identify, evaluate, and test technical solutions and problems for a variety of reasons, including possible operational and security concerns they might pose in the wrong hands.”

“