The First Episode Of The Halo Tv Series Is Free On YouTube

Paramount+ released the Halo TV series premiere on YouTube, making the first episode free for American viewers for a limited time. Following the debut of the live-action Halo series over the past few weeks, Paramount has confirmed and has now uploaded the first episode of the show to YouTube for free. Debuting last week, the nine-episode live show is usually exclusive to Paramount+, but the streaming service is offering the entire pilot episode for free in hopes of attracting new subscribers. GamesRadar notes that the premiere of the Halo series will be available on YouTube until April 7, but only for US audiences as it is locked in regions where Paramount+ is available.

Paramount is clearly very happy with the vision, as Halo was renewed for a second season before the first season of Halo premiered. For the uninitiated, the nine-episode first season is set in the world of the original Halo video game that inspired it. In its new Halo series, HALO will be set in a universe that was born in 2001 with the launch of the first Halo game for Xbox.