Xbox Game Pass Family Plan In The Works

A Windows Central report says that Microsoft is working on a family plan for the Xbox Game Pass. Rumor has it that Microsoft may be working on a family subscription model that will provide cheaper access to what many now call Game Pass without sharing an account.

According to a report from Windows Central, they have learned that Microsoft is planning an Xbox Game Pass family plan that will allow users to add family members to their Xbox Game Pass subscription at a lower average user cost. Giving the entire Xbox Game Pass family could get a lot easier and cheaper as Microsoft plans to release a five-person option later this year, according to a new report. Now is a good time for Microsoft to add more content to PC Game Pass as Sony has just announced the reinvention of the PlayStation Plus subscription service. With PlayStation announcing its rival PlayStation Plus subscription system, Microsoft will be sure to make further announcements.

With the announcement of more control over what each service offers, it seems like the perfect time for Microsoft to close one of the few notable gaps. However, it looks like Microsoft is taking notes and will move forward according to Microsoft’s plan.

The report states that Windows Central has heard from “credible sources familiar with Microsoft’s efforts” that Microsoft is actually working on adding this feature, not as something in the future, but as a feature set to roll out later this year. Companies offering group plans usually allow each member to have their own individual profiles, while the master account can control who gets added to the subscription. Family subscription plans are a favorite of families and friends who want to save a couple of dollars each month by paying for a plan that caters to multiple users instead of paying for an individual account.

Pricing is also yet to be confirmed, but it’s good to see Microsoft working on it, especially since Netflix and other similar streaming platforms have similar family plans. As for what the new family plan has to offer, it will reportedly allow five users in one country to access the entire library of Game Passes with a single subscription, which costs “much cheaper” than paying for five separate passes.

The main barrier to introducing the family plan option was understanding the finer points of royalty distribution and licensing the game for an account that has multiple users. One of the many challenges with this venture is figuring out how royalties will be distributed among developers whose games participate in this new system. It is also reported that Microsoft will use the Microsoft Family Account system that is currently available to Office 365 users. If true, Microsoft could try to join the likes of Nintendo, Netflix, and Disney+ in offering all-inclusive plans for families.