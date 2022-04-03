Warhammer 40K: Darktide Finally Gets Release Date

Developer Fatshark has finally announced the release date for his upcoming 4-player co-op game Warhammer 40K: Darktide. The developer of the bestselling and award-winning coop action franchise Vermintide, Fatshark, is back with another Warhammer 40k game, Darktide, a visceral 4-player coop action game set in the beehive city of Tertium and the city itself. DarkTide is a Warhammer 40s game in which players take on the role of a group of Imperial Guards, disposable grunts in the Warhammer 40,000 Universe +under the command of the Inquisitor.

Curbing the overwhelming tide of enemies with up to 3 friends can be a harrowing co-op experience in his upcoming Warhammer 40K. The action game Warhammer 40 will be playable on Steam and Xbox Series X and S. Fight alongside your friends against hordes of enemies in a new Warhammer 40,000 experience in Darktide. As an up-and-coming first-person shooter, the upcoming game is set in the Warhammer 40000 Universe, which came into the public eye back in 1987.

Warhammer 40K will support up to a 4-player online co-op when it is released on Steam and Xbox Series S / X on Tuesday, September 13th this year. PC and Windows PC will get the release first, while Steam, Xbox and Series X players can expect the game to be included in the Game Pass.

The planned release of the upcoming Warhammer 40K game in 2021 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Game developer Fatshark Games, originally scheduled for fall 2021. It was originally due to be released in autumn 2021, but has been pushed back to spring 2022, with the release date pushed back to September 13. Darktide was originally announced in July 2020 at the Xbox Series S Showcase event, where Fatshark, the Swedish video game studio behind the game, unveiled plans for a 2021 release. The game, a spin-off of Warhammer 40, was announced back in July, followed by a gameplay trailer in December of this year.

The trailer for the release date gave us some insight into the gameplay, but we will have to wait a little longer for our first real look. But let’s forget the dreams and get back to reality and make sure you get your copy of the game before the upcoming Warhammer 40K game is released this fall. Devs have also posted a behind-the-scenes video on the Steam Shop page showing the team’s work on its development. If you haven’t seen it in Warhammer 40, check out the original gameplay trailer that revealed the game and its title. Darktide is an upcoming game for Warhammer 40 that runs on Windows and Xbox and will be released on September 13.