The former CEO of FTX agreed to testify in front of US Congress

Sam Bankman-Fried who was the former CEO and co-founder of the bankrupt currency exchange platform FTX In his recent statement has mentioned that he is agreed to testify in front of a US Congressman in the US in the next week.

Sam Bankman who is also called SBF into the cryptocurrency market in his recent statement has mentioned that he had thought of himself as a model CEO and by not attending the hearings of the US Congressman hearings he won’t become lazy or disconnected from the issue.

What is the progress of FTX bankruptcy protections in US congress?

Sam Bankman has decided to testify in front of the financial services committee In the US which is headed by congresswomen Maxine Waters. As Maxine Waters through Twitter had been politely requesting Sam Bankman multiple times to testify in the bankruptcy case.

Sam Bankman in his recent statement tweet response to Waters has mentioned that presently he is not having much access to his professional and personal data at the FTX platform so as per his views there is and there will be a particular limit on what he will be able to represent into the investigations of US Congress committee and so he would not be able to to be a completely helpful asset in this investigation. Further in the tweet, he mentioned that as the US Congress Committee is thinking that he will be useful so he will be testifying on the 13th of December regarding the bankruptcy protection proceedings in the US.

Sam Bankman further in the tweet mentioned that he’ll try to be as much use as he can in the hearing he will shed the light on all the issues involved during the FTX US insolvency proceedings and he will help all the American customers in showcasing the pathway in which they will be able to get the returns on all of their investment in the FTX platform along with that Sam Bankman also mentioned that he will also represent his side on what led to the crash of the FTX platform his issues for managing the effective foundations at the FTX platform.

Further, in the tweet thread, Sam Bankman mentioned that he won’t go away from his responsibilities during the bankruptcy proceedings he has always seen himself as a model CEO and he won’t behave like a lazy or disconnected person in this situation.

The cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX had Fallen last month and has been feeling the bankruptcy proceeding since then Sam Bankman resigned from the company and now the new CEO of FTX John Ray had been heading as a reconstruction officer at the FTX platform.