The FTC Has Reportedly Stepped In To Review Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard Deal

Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard is reportedly subject to antitrust scrutiny by the Federal Trade Commission. According to Bloomberg, the FTC is investigating the deal to determine whether the acquisition of the publishing giant constitutes unfair competition, according to one person who spoke to the organization on condition of anonymity. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said late Monday to Bloomberg News, citing a person familiar with the subject. The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will reportedly take control of Microsoft’s planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard amid the state agency’s more aggressive stance on big tech mergers.

Activision’s investigation will focus on merging the company’s gaming portfolio with Microsoft’s consoles and hardware systems. The news comes from an official announcement by Microsoft itself, embellished by its potential acquisitions of major game series such as World of Warcraft, Call of Duty, and Candy Crush. Today’s announcement follows Microsoft’s $7.8 billion acquisition of Bethesda, which was announced just 15 months ago.

Last month, Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard for a $68.7 billion all-cash deal. As part of the proposed deal, Microsoft will take on 10,000 Activision employees and take control of the popular game franchises Call of Duty, Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, and Hearthstone. However, as with Microsoft’s last major video game acquisition, this raises some troubling questions about consolidation.

The FTC is strengthening the Biden administration’s stance on Big Tech acquisitions. The FTC also recently decided to block Nvidia’s $40 billion acquisition of chip developer Arm, citing Nvidia’s anti-competitive advantages over existing Arm customers.

Reuters previously reported that Microsoft would pay a $3 billion fee if the deal fell through, according to a source familiar with the matter, suggesting the company was confident of getting antitrust approval. The purchase will also make Microsoft the third largest gaming company in the world after Tencent and Sony.

If Microsoft can sufficiently demonstrate to regulators that its control of these large franchises does not materially impede competition, the deal will go through. The FTC and other regulators will have to decide if the prospect of Call of Duty and other big games becoming exclusive to Microsoft will harm the market. The outcome of the FTC review will have a far-reaching impact on future game acquisitions.