The Future Of Financial NFTs With Pledge Finance

With the popularity and prominence of digital assets growing more and more each year, the industry is finding itself on the verge of mass adoption. However, for more to accept this form of investment class, more traditional banking solutions need to be implemented to ensure the general population feels secure. One of the more prominent aspects of conventional banking is taking out loans.

With the rise of the space, numerous companies have taken the tried and true banking tools and functions everyone is accustomed to and introduced them into digital assets.

Pledge Finance is one such company. They are bridging the gap between the two spaces with its digital asset loan platform that allows users to take out long-term, fixed-rate digital asset loans.

Pledge Finance has created a lending marketplace for Financial NFTs. Their offerings are broken into two versions: V1 offers TradeFi and DeFi investors a fixed return, and conversely, a fixed cost of capital to professional digital asset traders. Pledge V2 makes bitcoin loans tradable by converting them into Financial NFTs.

Financial NFTs are the group of DeFi contracts Pledge Finance provides to facilitate the use of the platform, ensuring increased adoption and making Pledge an integral piece of the fixed income money market.

One of the founding members of Pledge Finance, Tony Y. Chan, will be speaking at NFTCON and NFTLA, two significant NFT events that will bring together many well-known faces from the NFT space.

Pledge Finance’s DeFi Offerings

Pledge Finance offers a wide range of DeFi tools and functionalities on its platform. These include numerous decentralized financial contracts or financial NFTs, which simplify the platform’s use and adoption, helping it become a crucial part of the fixed income money market.

They also offer tools for DeFi investors like derivative trade smart contracts that typically have swapped fixed-rate interest payments for floating-rate and can also be used to hedge, speculate, and manage risk on or across chains.

Through Financial NFTs, Pledge Finance is bringing interest rate swaps to DeFi, introducing a multi-trillion dollar market in traditional finance to the blockchain space.

Pledge Finance’s Lending Marketplace

Pledge Finance also provides a lending marketplace for financial NFTs with a host of DeFi tools and services. They will continue to release newer platform versions with various DeFi tools and services.

Both Pledge V1 and Pledge V2 are already launched. Pledge V1 offers fixed returns to TradeFi and DeFi investors, as well as fixed-rate and term Bitcoin loans, while Pledge V2 offers Financial NFTs created by converting Bitcoin loans.

Pledge V4 will be launching in Q4 of 2022, a cross-chain financial NFT based financial supply chain. Pledge V5 will launch Q4 of 2023, which will act as a bridge metabase and universe NFT assets.

Not only have they focused their attention on longer-term loans, but they’re also focused on designing and implementing the tools needed to create next-generation lending dApps.

Through all of its updates and innovations, Pledge Finance is poised to become the world’s leading marketplace for Bitcoin loans.

Upcoming Events Pledge Finance Will Attend

Within March, Pledge Finance’s founder Tony Y. Chan will be speaking at two NFT-related events. The two events will be:

NFTLA

NFTLA was created to allow every collector, investor, creator and industry-professional looking to onboard, connect, or co-create in web3 to get together and learn about the industry’s future offerings.

The event will be taking place over three days, will have 30 discussions surrounding the NFT space, 65 NFT-related exhibits, and 27 artists from across the space.

NFTLA will be held in Los Angeles from March 28th to 31st.

NFTCON

NFTCON will highlight all things NFTs, bringing information on the latest from top NFT experts from around the world who will share knowledge and experience.

The event will take place over three days, with 40+ sessions surrounding NFTs and 100+ speakers from across the space.

NFTLA will be held online from March 22nd to 24th.