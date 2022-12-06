The Game Awards 2022 To Be Significantly Shorter Than Usual

The 2022 Game Awards are going to be shorter than normal, according to Geoff Keighley, the host of The Game Awards. The Game Awards 2022 will be shorter, with fewer major game announcements, compared to past years. The Game Awards 2022 will not lack content, with The Game Awards creators saying in a Reddit AMA that the show will have 30-40 games, along with new game announcements.

This Thursday, #TheGameAwards streams live everywhere. Thousands of fans in the room. Millions watching online. Here's this year's hype promo I personally edited to get us in the mood. Very special thank you to Trent Reznor. pic.twitter.com/q5VAzcSewM — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 4, 2022

The Game Awards are one of the last significant games events that happen at the end of every year, and the 2022s show is scheduled to go down Thursday, December 8. The Game Awards has hosted a number of major announcements aside from actual awards, although many fans criticized its length, which in most years will be in excess of 3 hours. As reported by VGC, host, and organizer Geoff Keighley has apparently taken on board some tired-eyed feedback from viewers and media types at TGA, suggesting that this year’s show should be a bit less of a bore.