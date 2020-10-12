The Google Pixel 4A: Available in India for Rs. 29,999

Google has just launched two brand new devices, the Pixel 4A (also available in 5G) and Pixel 5. Alas! Google has only launched the Pixel 4A model in India, that too the regular 4G variant and not the 5G.

Along with the brand new smartphone, Google has also launched the Nest Audio Speaker in India. The search engine company has confirmed the pricing of the two devices ahead of the launch date, The Pixel 4A is launched at an introductory price of Rs. 31,999 but a special price has been set by the company and will sell the smartphone for Rs. 29,999. The Nest Audio smart-speaker is launched at an introductory price of Rs. 6,999 in India.

Unlike Google, the Pixel 4A is priced a little too aggressively in India as compared to its global price that is $349 which makes it approximately at Rs. 25,673). This may or may not be overpriced for Indian consumers for a budget smartphone but analysts are happy to see Google compete in the Indian market with other mid-ranged phone competitors like Apple iPhone SE.

Sadly, only the pixel 4A will be available in India and the other new devices, Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5 will not be introduced in India anytime soon. The Pixel 4A is available in India at fixed specifications which are 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

WHERE AND WHEN TO BUY THE PIXEL 4A?

Mark the date, The Google Pixel 4A will be available on Flipkart on October 16th as a part of their Big Billion Day special. While the Pixel 4A will be available only on Flipkart for sale, the Nest Audio smart speaker will soon be available at retail outlets near you. Customers can shop their nest speaker from Tata Cliq. And Reliance Retail stores across the country. The Nest audio speaker will be launched in India in two colours: Black and Charcoal. You may choose what you like best.

SPECIFICATIONS AND FEATURES:

Display

The Google pixel 4A sports a 5.8-inch Full HD OLED Display with primary protection by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The display offers a standard 60 Hz refresh rate which is fine at this price point. The smartphone is available only in one colour- black and is fitted with a fingerprint scanner at the back.

Processor

The Pixel 4A is a powerful device which is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Chipset combined with Adreno 618 GPU. It comes with non-upgradeable 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Camera

The Camera is one of the main highlights of the Google Pixel legacy and Pixel 4A is no different. This smartphone features a 12.2MegaPixel rear camera and an 8MegaPixel front selfie camera.

Battery

The Pixel 4A is a performance beast which is equipped with a 3,140mAh battery capacity with 18Watt fast charging capability.

VERDICT:

The Google Pixel 4A is a great choice if you are on a budget. The specs sheet looks impressive and the overall feel of the phone is premium with that massive 5.8-inch full HD OLED display. The final verdict- You should buy this device if you are looking for a smartphone under a price range of Rs. 30,000.