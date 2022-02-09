THE HEIST OF 2016 BITFINEX IS SOLVED AND THE ACCUSED ARE SOME TIKTOKERS.

The world’s largest financial seizure in history took place today by the Department of Justice. The US Justice Department solved the 2016 Bitfinex hack and caught 94,000 Bitcoin which is worth $3.6 billion. A total of 119,754 bitcoin was sent which was valued at $4.6 billion.

However, this is not what amazed the people of Twitter. It is the hackers who got the whole attention. Today’s hackers are not like the conventional ones anymore. They don’t wear face-covering black hoodies so no one notices them. Instead, these people are popular on the internet. The accused are a couple from Manhattan, Heather Morgan, and Ilya Lichtenstein.

Heather Morgan, according to her Linkedin, is a rapper, writer who has worked with Forbes and Inc., the engineer, entrepreneur. And her Husband Ilya is a founder of a blockchain startup named Endpass and co-founder of MixRank. Currently, Morgan’s videos are being circulated as the worst rap in the world and we don’t doubt this. In raps, she said she had a “hacker mindset” and call herself “Crocodile of Wall Street”. Don’t trust us. Watch it yourself. Some of her articles for Forbes advise companies on how to protect themselves from cybercriminals. Because of the pandemic, “cybercriminals and fraudsters are taking advantage of this unexpected disruption, leading to a spike in scams and cybercrime,” she wrote in June 2020.

People are not really ready to accept the fact that people like Heather can actually hack the world’s biggest crypto companies. Totally people can fake anything online. The couple has been doing all stupid stuff that no one could have pinned them. This is the lesson to not judge people on their appearance or on their Tiktok videos.

Arguably the most $BTC stolen in the history by a couple as well as the funniest and meme potential couple of the 21st Century! Lol I for one can’t wait to see this Netflix Documentary ! Y’all gotta watch those videos haha

•#hackers #Bitfinex $3.5 Billion #Bitcoin Stolen ! pic.twitter.com/L7S7DSLFWQ — Darth Revan – #VGXhero of the Sith Empire (@SSGcryptoEmpire) February 9, 2022

Raps written by Morgan are getting more viral than the actual heist.

CRYPTO SECURITY

This incident also raises the question of crypto security and policies regarding their safety. It took almost 6 years for authorities to find out the person behind the stolen Bitcoin. Matthew M. Graves, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, said in a news release:

“Cryptocurrency and the virtual currency exchanges trading in it comprise an expanding part of the U.S. financial system, but digital currency heists executed through complex money laundering schemes could undermine confidence in cryptocurrency.”