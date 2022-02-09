Trucker convoy raises more than $450,000 using Bitcoin, bypassing GoFundMe restrictions. The fundraiser is in support of the Canadian “Freedom Convoy,” which has been protesting on Parliament Hill for over a week against covid regulations.

The event promotes Bitcoin as a censorship-proof alternative to GoFundMe, which is currently reversing $10 million in user donations to the same cause.

According to Tallycoin, Bitcoin for Truckers has just surpassed its 10-BTC fundraising goal, and now has 1,025,676,858 satoshis in its possession. That’s $451,114.64 at the time of writing, thanks to Bitcoin’s recent climb near USD 44,000.

Many of the monies came from small gifts of one or two bitcoins. Despite this, the charity has received over 4120 little donations ranging from $10 to $100. Many have left remarks expressing both their love of Bitcoin and their dislike of government coercion.

“Keep fighting the good fight,” said Even Bertrand, a contributor of 90,647 satoshis just hours ago. “Take some time to learn about the freedom that Bitcoin can bring to all people of the world.”

The Freedom Convoy is a protest against the necessity that Canadian truckers re-enter the country be vaccinated against Covid-19. Hundreds of truckers have gathered in the streets surrounding Canada’s parliament in Ottawa, blowing their horns in unison in protest.

Since then, the movement has grown into a protest against all covid-related limitations and vaccination mandates, spreading to other Canadian communities and gaining international attention. It’s been going on for 11 days, due to the movement’s supporters providing regular funds, food, and fuel.

The convoy’s efforts have so far had some results. Saskatchewan’s premier has agreed to relax covid prohibitions in the province, with Alberta following suit soon. Despite this, the Ottawa police and government have been progressively smothering protest support in order to put an end to it.

Local officials worked with GoFundMe to ban $10 million in donations to the convoy organizers, among other things. On the internet, this sparked outrage among Bitcoin and convoy supporters, with some calling the move “Nazi.”

Bitcoiners, understandably, took the event as a promotion for what makes their blockchain network so unique. Bitcoin is impervious to financial censorship by third-party intermediaries since it is a global, unbiased, peer-to-peer network.

The account behind Bitcoin for Truckers, Honkhonk Hodl, described this unique opportunity. Crypto has also been used to get around Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s financial controls.

His legal battle was recently funded by a DAO set up in his name, which raised well over $40 million. Bitcoin for Truckers payments are delivered to a 3/5 multi-sig wallet owned by well-known Bitcoiners who support the initiative.

Greg Foss, a Canadian Maximalist, BTC Sessions, author Jeff Booth, Nobody Caribou, and Bull Bitcoin exchange CEO Francis Pouliot are among them. Nobody Caribou is acting as a liaison for disbursing funds on the ground, keeping in regular contact with the trucks.

