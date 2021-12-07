The Indian Express: WhatsApp announces multiple durations for ‘Disappearing Messages’: Here’s how to enable

WhatsApp debuted the disappearing messages function last year, and users may now extend the duration between disappearing messages to 90 days. Furthermore, WhatsApp users will now be able to enable vanishing messages by default for all new chats.

Previously, the fading messages function erased communications from a conversation after seven days. When Disappearing Messages is activated, it deletes all messages from a conversation. In addition to the existing choice of seven days, the firm is adding two more lengths for vanishing messages: 24 hours and 90 days.

When enabled by default, all new one-on-one chats (you or another person) will be set to end after the length you specify. To begin, go to your Privacy settings and choose ‘Default Message Timer.’

You should have control over how long a message lasts. We’ve gotten so used to leaving a digital duplicate of almost everything we type that we don’t even think about it anymore. It’s the equivalent of a note-taker following us around, keeping a permanent record of everything we say. This is why we launched vanishing messages last year, and more recently, the ability for photographs and videos to disappear after being seen once the business noted in a news release.

How to Make Messages Disappear

1. Launch the WhatsApp conversation.

2. Tap the name of the contact.

3. Select Messages that have vanished. If asked, select ‘Continue.’

4. Choose between 24 hours, 7 days, and 90 days.

How to Turn Off Disappearing Messages

At any moment, either user can turn off vanishing messages. When this option is turned off, fresh messages sent in the conversation will no longer vanish.

1. Launch the WhatsApp conversation.

2. Tap the name of the contact.

3. Select Messages that have vanished. If asked, select ‘Continue.’

4. Click the Off button.

According to the firm, it has included a new option that allows you to enable it for WhatsApp groups as well. This new feature is entirely optional, and it has no effect on your existing talks.