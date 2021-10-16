Today, Valve bans all games with NFT’s or Cryptocurrency on Steam. Valve has updated its terms and conditions for game publishers, added new rules for games based on blockchain technology to the platform and issued a “permitted exchange” for all cryptos, including NFT. Valve Software will no longer allow games with cryptocurrency, NFT, or blockchain technology on Steam.

The company appears to have established new rules for games on the platform, in particular for games involving trading or receiving cryptocurrencies or NFTs. The decision was revealed in a tweet by developer Age of Rust in which an updated list of policies stated that Steam will not allow games to exchange cryptocurrency or NFTs.

The new rules for blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and NFT-based games appear in Steams guidelines after the CEO of Epic Games Store, revealed to The Verge that the company is open to games that support cryptocurrency-based assets. Epic Games allows cryptocurrencies and other NFT releases in its store, but Steam has made its stance clear by announcing it will bar crypto games from release. While Epic Games and some of the competitors of Steam Store have stated that they will not touch NFTs, the possibility that Steam develops its own NFT system with blockchain technology is not off the table.

