After a long wait, the Safemoon wallet is finally live on iOS. You can download it by visiting Safemoon.net and then going to the products sections. There will be a link to the AppStore there, which will direct you to the app on the iPhone. As of now, searching directly for it on the AppStore doesn’t show the wallet. Let’s take a look at some of the features of the wallet and what makes it special.

Features of Safemoon wallet

One of the primary features of the wallet is the easy to use interface. Unlike other wallets, the Safemoon team has tried to make this wallet easy to use and also very secure, with features designed specifically for that in mind. They have taken their time to deliver the wallet, but now that it’s here, the features look good. One can send, receive or swap their tokens directly from the Safemoon wallet. This makes it an easy choice over other popular wallets in the market.

The wallet is going to be a big thing for the entire Safemoon community as it will drive adoption. People who are using the wallet and believe in Safemoon are also likely to hold the token as well. And that is really good because, as of now, the price of the token is much much below its ATH and hasn’t recovered even with BTC surging in value.

Should you buy Safemoon?

Safemoon looks like a good project with the wallet and other things going on the side. But I am sceptical as well due to its CTO leaving the company. The team of Safemoon promises a lot, and it seems the community believes in them, but the price of the token seems to go lower and lower. If you want to make an entry, this seems like a good time as the prices are almost bottomed out, and there is a good chance of recovery from here on. But again, invest only what you are okay to lose. I wouldn’t suggest going anywhere more than 1% over your total portfolio in Safemoon. The rest is your call; do your due diligence before making a decision.

What are your thoughts on Safemoon as its wallet is finally live on iOS? And do you think we could soon see a price jump in the token? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

