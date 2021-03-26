The Stock Dork is dedicated to help traders, and investors

The www.thestockdork.com is on a mission to teach investors about the pros, and cons of building real wealth by investing in stocks, and other assets. They are dedicated to help traders, and investors as it is highly volatile, and far more speculative than its competitors. It can help investors of all sizes, and trading proficiency to benefit from penny stock trading.

Penny Stocks is the comprehensive guide of Stock Dorks which covers the basics, and provides crucial advice on how to become a successful penny stock trader.

How to find Penny Stocks to buy-

They are a great tool that can help you to build wealth. One awesome thing about penny stock trading is that you are not required to look for a broker. If you have one then your current broker is sufficient to handle the transactions for you.

A lot of traders buy penny stocks that are recommended to them. However, this is not the perfect way to trade. Yes, it saves your time, but it will also make you lose your money. To win this game, it’s essential to do your homework.

Best stocks under $5 to buy now-

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. – It is a CBD company based in Colorado that produces a variety of CBD products. For example, capsules, and creams. Many investors have their eyes on it as they are growing quickly.

To increase their market presence, they acquired a company Abacus Health in 2020. They faced a lot of risk due to this pandemic. On the same token, there are many reasons available to love, and invest in this CBD Company.

Endeavour Silver Corp. – The silver market saw huge growth in 2020, and it will remain stable throughout 2021 as well. The company is restarting the drills, and expected to produce 3 Million troy ounces of silver and more than 30000 tons of gold annually. Needless to say, that it is one of the best stocks to buy under $5.

Best Trading Stocks under $5-

Waitr Holdings Inc. – The food delivery company showed great stock growth at the end of 2020. Their recent earnings estimates are promising, growing by 16% in just 2 days.

The most recent estimate showed earnings of $0.04 per year.

The earnings highlight growth of 114% as compared to last year. Waitr continues to moving forward into 2021. They are a reliable and trustworthy stock for investors to buy under $5.

Tellurian Inc. – A Natural Gas Company in Houston suffered a lot in the pandemic. Luckily, the stock prices of the company now started to recover. Their stock has jumped up to $2.96 from $1.33 at the end of December 2020. They are planning to start the construction of an export terminal as natural gas is in great demand nowadays.

Finally, it has the potential to continue growing, and it will be interesting to keep an eye on their stock in the meantime.

Biotech Stocks under $5-

Bio-Path Holdings- The Company is one of the therapeutic candidates of the United States Trademark, and Patent office. The new patent provides broad legal protection over the use of prexigebersen for variety of cancers in addition to front-line therapies.

Their growing patents continue to be a valuable asset for them. Moreover, it leads to more gains for the stock in the future.

Aptinyx Inc. –The Company is planning to move forward with pivotal clinic trials in 2021. Acc. To an ongoing study, PTSD is becoming an increasingly prevalent mental health issue in the developing world. Aptinyx might be onto something with- NYX 783, and share prices will skyrocket if they receive it right.

The Stock Dork’s Cannabis Investing Guide-

The Cannabis industry has been thriving for decades, but recently came into the light of legitimacy. Millions of recreational cannabis users are investing money into a legitimate market. The Cannabis investing guide thestockdork provides a detailed overview of the cannabis industry. It includes-

Cannabis investing glossary

Current issues facing the market, and a lot more

These are under the radar stocks that have the potential to explode in the future. Marijuana stocks are on the fire for the past 2 years. There is a lot of room for growth in this new, and the existing industry as it is emerging across the globe.

Millions of retail investors are successfully investing in Cannabis stocks, and you could be the next. If recreational Cannabis is legalized at the federal level it could be the catalyst for explosive growth in the industry.

5 Day-Trading Strategies for the beginners-

Day trading is the act of purchasing, and selling financial instruments within the same day. Taking advantage of small price moves is a lucrative game. However, it can be dangerous for beginners if not played correctly. Here are some tips to decide when to buy, and how to limit your losses.

Knowledge is Power- Do your homework, and visit reliable financial websites. Have a glance at the events that affect stocks along with the knowledge of basic trading procedures. Set Aside funds, and time- Access how much capital, and time you are willing to risk on each trade. Set aside a surplus amount of fund, and be prepared to use, or to lose it if required. Start Small- As a beginner, you are recommended to focus on a maximum of 1 or 2 stocks. Recently it has become common to trade fractional shares. Meanwhile, if Apple shares are trading at $250, and you only want to buy $50. In this case, you are permitted to purchase one-fifth of the share. Stay Cool- As a day trader, your decisions should be governed by logic, not by emotions. For you, it is advisable to keep your fear, greed, and hope at bay. Stick to the plan- It is important to follow your formula rather than try to chase profits. Don’t let your emotions abandon your strategy.

Final Thoughts-

With enough practice, and consistent performance you can improve your chances of beating the odds. Have a glance at thestockdork and get ready to compete with millions of traders.

