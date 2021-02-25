The viral LaserEyes Bitcoin campaign on Twitter is cool!

Of all Twitter trends I have seen to date, the LaserEyes Bitcoin campaign seems to be the coolest. Elon Musk and Tyler Winklevoss were the first to start the campaign to show their support for Bitcoin. The campaign is going to last till Bitcoin reaches at least $100k. And the best part about all this is that it’s actually cool. Even I have changed by Twitter dp to laser eyes, and I don’t plan to change it back anytime soon. Along with this, the #LaserEyes and #LaserRayUntil100k tags are also trending.

The LaserEyes Bitcoin campaign

You can just go on Twitter and search for Bitcoin, and almost all influential personalities and those in favor of it have changed their dp to laser eyes. Even lawmakers have changed their dp to laser eyes. Though it was only for a day, most of them participated in the trend to show their support for Bitcoin. Cynthia Lummis, US senator, in reply to Elon’s tweet, said, “support for sound money continues.”

Like Mr. Musk, my day of laser eyes is almost up but my support for sound money continues. https://t.co/vF6gz2yAUC — Cynthia Lummis (@CynthiaMLummis) February 20, 2021

It is very clear that most investors and anyone who understands Bitcoin is bullish about it. And if anyone of you is worried about the recent price dip, it seems to be a price correction before the market goes forwards with another bullish rally.

Is Bitcoin reaching $100k?

Yeah! I think so. It’s already halfway there, and it is just a matter of time before we see it reaching that huge milestone. The cryptocurrency on reaching $100k will also be very close to flipping silver’s market cap. At the same time, its market cap will become 20% that of gold. Many investors and analysts have given a price target of $250,000 in the next three years and $500,000 by 2030. Though it could seem unrealistic at this point, we should understand that Bitcoin trading at $50k also seemed unrealistic a year back.

Some time back, an analyst from JP Morgan said that Bitcoin is still not close to widescale acceptance. This means there is a lot of space to grow. Once investors become more comfortable with these wild swings that are happening and more companies put BTC on their balance sheet, I don’t see why 100k will be a problem. In fact, I am pretty optimistic that the LaserEyes Bitcoin campaign won’t even have to last this whole year as we are gonna reach $100k before that.

But to many, this might still be unreal. And it’s okay to think so. In fact, if you simply don’t understand how bitcoin works and why it is so valuable, then it’s best not to invest in it. Or you can learn about the same and make your choice.

What are your thoughts on the LaserEyes Bitcoin campaign? And have you changed your do on Twitter yet?

