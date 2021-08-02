Blackview AirBuds 5 Pro Active Noise Canceling Earbuds is available on Aliexpress with a promotion price of $49.49

After the launch of the budget earbuds AirBuds 3 a few months ago, Blackview is now turning its attention to the high-end earbuds market. Its new product, called AirBuds 5 Pro, has already been launched recently, featuring industry-leading hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC), premium sound and a long-lasting battery.

Hybrid ANC is absolutely a major highlight of this product. In fact, ANC can be implemented in three different ways: feedforward, feedback and hybrid. The feedforward microphone and the feedback microphone detect external sound and listen inside your ears for unwanted sound respectively, and based on which, they eliminate noise with anti-noise. The hybrid ANC, as the name implies, combines feedforward and feedback microphones together to deliver the most immersive listening experience with a noise reduction depth of 35 dB. Simply put, this is the best-in-class noise cancellation technology you can find in true wireless earbuds.

Meanwhile, in order to avoid the loss of audio quality due to noise reduction, AirBuds 5 Pro are equipped with the audio quality compensation algorithm, which makes it possible to keep original sound details. And in order to elevate your listening experience to the fullest, AirBuds 5 Pro’s 7mm dynamic coil driver comes with the graphene-PU composite diaphragm, performing well in delivering punchy bass and fine details.

Additionally, call quality is also a factor to judge whether a pair of earphones are good or not. Thanks to the triple microphone noise reduction technology and redesigned air ducts, AirBuds 5 Pro are able to capture your voice clearly even in a crowded environment, such as the bus or a noisy restaurant.

As for the battery life, Airbuds 5 Pro deliver 20 hours of playtime with the charging case when ANC is turned on. And the play time is extended to 24 hours when ANC is turned off. What surprises us is that even 5-minute charging for the charging case eventually delivers 2 to 3 hours of listening experience.

