This is how IPOs listed in 2021 have performed so far

In 2021, a startup sent off the greatest first sale of stock in India’s corporate history. However the organization’s stock had a fiasco of a presentation, it’s posting – and those of seven of its friends this year – demonstrated that Indian new businesses are at last transitioning. Before 2021 no Indian startup had opened up to the world. Presently no less than eight have done as such, and all of their postings had something for the record books. Here is testing: An independent lady wound up among India’s most extravagant individuals after her firm was recorded. A food-tech firm accomplished a market cap of Rs 1 lakh crore promptly after trading. A fintech firm timed the most noticeably terrible introduction for a tech organization since the dot-com bubble India’s solution to Google Maps dropped a pin on Dalal Street and had financial backers queueing up.

1. Nazara Technologies

IPO dates: March 17-19, 2021

Listing date: March 30, 2021

The first sale of stock of India’s first public gaming organization was bought on 175.5 occasions, taking advantage of the pandemic-initiated flood in portable gaming.

The Nazara Technologies IPO got offers for 512,517,642 offers against issue size of 2,920,997 offers. The IPO was a proposal available to be purchased of 5.29 million offers identical to a 16.7% stake in a value band of Rs 1,100-1,101 each. The IPO was relied upon to esteem Nazara at Rs 3,353 crore, or more than eight times its annualized.

Posting day execution: The stock was recorded at Rs 1,990 on the National Stock Exchange, an 80.74% premium over the issue cost of Rs 1,101. The 10.82% stake expert financial backer Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held in the organization was worth Rs 656 crore at posting.

The organization’s market cap presently remains at Rs 7,360 crore.

2. Zomato

IPO dates: July 14-16, 2021

Listed on: July 23, 2021

The initial public offering of India’s first listed consumer-internet startup was subscribed nearly 40 times, setting the stage for the company’s peers to tap the public markets.

During the three-day period, the Zomato IPO received bids for 27,51,27,77,370 shares against issue size of 71,92,33,522 shares. The issue comprised fresh stock worth Rs 9,000 crore.

Listing day performance: Zomato listed at Rs 115 on the BSE, a premium of 51.3% over the IPO price of Rs 76, and went as high as 81% over the issue price to log a day’s high of Rs 138. It ended at Rs 125.85, up 65.6% over the issue price. Zomato vaulted into the elite club of the top 50 most valued companies, with its market capitalization briefly crossing Rs 1 lakh crore during the day. The company’s market cap currently stands at Rs 99,790 crore.

3. CarTrade

IPO dates: August 9-11, 2021

Listing date: August 20, 2021 August 9-11, 2021August 20, 2021 The first sale of stock of the web-based trade-in vehicle retailer was bought in 20.3 occasions. Over the three days, CarTrade’s IPO got offers for 26,31,74,823 offers as against the issue size of 1,29,72,552. The issue was a proposal available to be purchased of up to 1,85,32,216 offers at a value band of Rs 1,585-1,618 each, at the upper finish of which the organization was esteemed at Rs 7,416 cr. Posting day execution: CarTrade recorded Rs 1,599.80 on the NSE, a 1.12% rebate to its issue cost of Rs 1,618. The stock is at present exchanging at almost 50% of the IPO value, giving the organization a market capitalization of Rs 3,790 crore. 4. Freshworks

IPO dates: September 22-24, 2021

Listing date: September 22, 2021

Freshworks Inc, the principal Indian programming creator to list on the Nasdaq, brought more than $1.03 billion up in its first sale of stock, recording a market capitalization of $10.13 billion. The San Mateo, California-based startup, established in Chennai, sold 28.5 million offers at $36 each, up from the advertised scope of $32-34 it had reported. Driven by solid financial backer interest, Freshworks’ portion cost flooded by as much as 33% to $48 in starting exchange on the Nasdaq. The organization’s market cap presently remains at $7.35 billion. 5. Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce Ventures)

IPO dates: October 28 to November 1, 2021

Listing date: November 10, 2021 The first sale of stock of India’s greatest beauty care products etailer in October was bought in 81.7 occasions, making its organizer India’s most affluent independent lady. Nykaa, officially known as FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., sold stock worth Rs 630 crore and raised Rs 4,721 crore through a proposal available to be purchased, as indicated by its distraction plan. The value band for the Nykaa IPO was set at Rs 1,085-1,125 for each offer, at the upper finish of which the organization was esteemed at Rs 53,204 crore, or about $7.1 billion. Blockbuster posting: Nykaa’s portions rose as much as 89% over the issue cost on debut on November 10, giving the organization a market capitalization of almost $13 billion and organizer Falguni Nayar’s total assets of $6.5 billion. The organization’s market cap as of now remains at Rs 95,780 crore. 6. Policybazaar (PB Fintech Ltd)

IPO dates: November 1-3, 2021

Listing date: November 15, 2021

The IPO of India’s biggest web-based protection aggregator was bought on 16.59 occasions. During the three-day share deal, the Policybazaar IPO got offers for 57.24 crore value shares against a proposition size of 3.45 crore. The issue included new stock worth Rs 3,750 crore and a proposal available to be purchased of up to Rs 1,960 crore. The value band was set at Rs 940-980 an offer, which attributed the organization a valuation of Rs 44,051 crore. Posting day execution: PB Fintech recorded a 17.35% premium on the BSE and hit an intraday high of Rs 1,249.00, prior to paring a portion of the additions to end the day at Rs 1,202.90-22.74% higher than its issue cost of Rs 980. That attributed the insurance firm a market capitalization of Rs 54,070.33 crore. The organization’s market cap as of now remains at Rs 44,000 crore.

7. Paytm (One 97 Communications Ltd)

IPO dates: November 8-10, 2021

Listing date: November 18, 2021



The IPO of India’s most noteworthy esteemed fintech startup was bought in 1.89 occasions in what was a dull reaction to the greatest beginning offer deal in India’s corporate history. During the three-day time frame, the Paytm IPO got offers for 91,409,844 value shares against the absolute issue size of 4,83,89,422. The issue included new stock worth Rs 8,300 crore and a proposal available to be purchased worth Rs 10,000 crore at a value band of Rs 2,080-2,150 each, at the upper finish of which the organization was esteemed.