This Rare ‘Original’ Apple iPhone Was Just Sold For Over Rs 1 Crore: Here’s Why

The resale market for tech gadgets has always held a special allure for collectors and enthusiasts. Apple iPhones, in particular, are known for their enduring value, with even older models fetching significant sums when resold. Recently, an astonishing event in the tech world occurred when an original 2007 Apple iPhone, the first-ever iPhone, was sold for an eye-popping $133,435 at LCG Auctions’ Fall Auction. This staggering price, approximately 266 times the original retail cost of $499, has left tech enthusiasts and collectors in awe. Let’s delve into the details of this astonishing sale and understand why this vintage piece is commanding such a premium.

Credits: News18

The Apple iPhone’s Lasting Appeal:

Apple iPhones have long held a reputation for retaining their value in the resale market. Their longevity, durability, and the extended software support that Apple provides for its devices have made iPhones a hot commodity even after several years. This reputation is further solidified by the recent sale of an original 2007 Apple iPhone for over a hundred thousand dollars. This particular iPhone, described as the ‘Original 2007 Apple iPhone Factory Sealed w/ Apple Store Receipt (1st Release, 4GB),’ was featured in LCG Auctions’ ‘Platinum’ lot and opened with a starting bid of $20,000.

The Record-Breaking Sale:

A total of 17 bids were placed for this vintage iPhone, with the winning bid soaring to an astounding $133,435. This isn’t the highest price ever paid for a 4GB variant of the original iPhone (Model A1203). LCG Auditions notes that this model “appears to have the potential of a ‘blue chip’ collectible.” Over the summer, a similar unit fetched a record price of $190,373, indicating a growing interest in vintage tech collectibles.

Meticulous Details:

The auction house highlighted the uniqueness and pristine condition of the 4GB iPhone. It was described as a first-release 4GB model that had been kept in outstanding factory-sealed condition. Remarkably, the phone was consigned by its original owner, who purchased it more than 16 years ago. What sets this particular piece apart is that it comes with the original Apple Store receipt and bag, with the receipt’s details still legible. The phone itself is virtually flawless, with a clean factory seal, correct seam details, and tightness. The labels on the reverse side remain pristine beneath the seal. In essence, this is an immaculate example, one of the finest ever handled.

Apple’s Historic Milestone:

The original 2007 iPhone was a game-changer, introduced by none other than Apple’s co-founder, Steve Jobs, himself. It was unveiled on January 9, 2007, marking a significant milestone in the history of mobile technology. Steve Jobs’ charismatic presentation and the device’s groundbreaking features, including the touch screen and a simplified user interface, forever changed the smartphone landscape.

The Rarity of the 4GB Model:

What makes this 4GB variant of the original iPhone even more special is its rarity. It was discontinued shortly after its release, primarily because most customers preferred to spend the extra $100 to buy the larger 8GB model instead. This decision by consumers led to the 4GB version becoming scarce, adding to its desirability among collectors.

The Companies Involved:

This record-breaking sale not only showcases the appeal of vintage tech but also underscores the enduring power of Apple’s brand and its iconic products. Apple, founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne, revolutionized the tech industry with the introduction of the iPhone. The iPhone’s success and its evolution into a cultural and technological icon reflect Apple’s relentless commitment to innovation, design, and user experience.

LCG Auctions, the platform responsible for this remarkable sale, is a company that specializes in auctioning tech collectibles and memorabilia. They provide a marketplace for enthusiasts and collectors to acquire rare and unique items related to the world of technology.

The Impact of the Move:

The sale of the 2007 Apple iPhone at such a staggering price has several implications. Firstly, it highlights the growing popularity of tech collectibles, with vintage gadgets becoming highly sought-after investments. Collectors, tech enthusiasts, and investors are recognizing the value of preserving and owning iconic tech products.