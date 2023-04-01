Thousands of ATMs went offline this march; became month with largest shutdown

In March 2023, the Bitcoin ATM industry suffered its largest monthly decline, with over 3,600 machines going offline, according to a new report. The report, released by Coin ATM Radar, a website that tracks the number of Bitcoin ATMs worldwide, revealed that the number of operational Bitcoin ATMs dropped by 7.5% in March, marking the largest monthly decline since the company began tracking the data in 2014.

The report further states that there are currently 44,428 Bitcoin ATMs in operation worldwide, down from the peak of 48,086 in December 2022. The decline in Bitcoin ATMs can be attributed to a number of factors, including regulatory pressure and increased competition from other payment technologies.

In many countries, regulatory pressure has been mounting on Bitcoin ATMs as governments seek to crack down on money laundering and other illegal activities. This has led to stricter licensing requirements, higher fees, and increased scrutiny of operators. Some jurisdictions have even banned Bitcoin ATMs altogether, citing concerns about their potential to facilitate criminal activity.

In addition to regulatory pressure, Bitcoin ATMs are facing increased competition from other payment technologies, such as mobile payments and digital wallets. These technologies offer faster and more convenient payment options for consumers, which has led to a decline in demand for Bitcoin ATMs.

Despite the decline in Bitcoin ATMs, the cryptocurrency market as a whole continues to grow. The price of Bitcoin has been steadily increasing over the past year, and many analysts predict that it will continue to rise in the coming years. As more people become interested in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the demand for alternative payment options is likely to increase as well.

The decline in Bitcoin ATMs could also be an indication of the maturation of the cryptocurrency market. As the market matures, consumers may become more discerning about the payment options they use, and may be less likely to rely on Bitcoin ATMs as a primary payment method.

Overall, the decline in Bitcoin ATMs in March 2023 is a significant development in the cryptocurrency industry. While the reasons for the decline are multifaceted, it is clear that regulatory pressure and increased competition are key factors. As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how payment technologies, including Bitcoin ATMs, continue to adapt and evolve to meet the needs of consumers.