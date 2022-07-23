FIFA 23 Won’t Have Russian Teams

With FIFA 23 set to be released soon, EA has confirmed that they are not including the Russian national team or Russian clubs in FIFA 23. EA Sports confirmed today with Eurogamer that there will not be any Russian clubs or Russian national teams featured in the upcoming FIFA 23. According to Kotaku, the developers behind FIFA 23, Electronic Arts, stated that Russian teams and all Russian clubs would not be available in FIFA 23 starting with the release of the game.

EA Sports had previously removed any reference to Russia from FIFA 22 following its invasion of Ukraine. Russian teams were also removed from FIFA 22, with Russian items becoming unobtainable on Ultimate Team. At the same time, EA stopped selling Russian items on FIFA Ultimate Team, purging Russian clubs, kit items, stadia and stadium items, and manager league consumables from the popular game mode.

At the beginning of the Invasion of Ukraine, EA removed those teams from FIFA 22, but allowed players that owned Russian items, such as Russian Ultimate Team Player Items, to keep them and do with them what they wanted, such as trading them on the Auction Market. In March of 2022, Electronic Arts removed all Russian organizations from both FIFA 22 and NHL 22.

