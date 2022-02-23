Tiktok can evade Apple and Google Privacy Protections

A report from last week revealed that TikTok can now bypass security protections on Apple and Google app stores. They can accessibly use device tracking that gives ByteDance, TikTok’s Beijing-based parent company all accesses to date of users. This conclusion was drawn up by the two major studies’ summaries gathered by the “TheWrap.” The studies were conducted by cybersecurity expert “white hat,” and was verified by TheWrap.

The study conclusions suggest that TikTok can easily avoid these code audits which exist on the Google and Apple app stores. Surprisingly, the study discovered that TikTok has capacity to alter the behaviour of the app as it desires. The users are never aware of this and how TikTok uses such tracking that gives them and third-parties an open access to every data available.

Such tracking comes across as one of the most absurd things ever done by a social media app. Moreover, it crosses the limits of the abilities of any social media platforms and US based applications such as Twitter, Facebook, etc. Cyber threat engineer at “Conquest Cyber,” Frank Lockerman comments on TikTok’s dynamic properties. He remarks how these allows TikTok “carte blanche” way to ones device surrounding on what the app can view.

“The TikTok browser not only has access to convert from web to device, but it also has the ability to query things on the device itself.”

On the other hand, TikTok claims its method to be standardised because of the dependence of social media apps on advertisements. But due to TikTok app’s code, researchers find it hard to monitor. Some experts pointed out in their research that it appears safe now. However, there is no guarantee if it is going to maintain this safety. TikTok’s spokesperson, though declined to directly address the studies, assured of the app’s adherence to security standards in all countries.

Despite its commitment to security and of their global community, some countries like India have chosen to ban it for national security concerns. Even Trump attempted to ban TikTok in the US in 2020. But, it was dropped in June 2021 by the Biden administration. They are now planning to adopt new regulations regarding foreign-owned apps likes TikTok.

There is no doubt the fact that TikTok has a huge market in the US, especially among the Gen Z users. It hit a milestone of 1 billion, threatening the growth of Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram. It doubled the amount of users in the US from 2019 to 2021. Now the app is even starting to attract older users, increasing their number by 18%. The middle-aged crowd on the app is also expected reach a similar number by the end of the year.