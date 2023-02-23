TikTok is making its way into automobiles, beginning with Mercedes-Benz.

TikTok, the social media app, appears to be everywhere. It’s even making its way into automobiles, beginning with the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which will hit the market in the fall of 2023. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class will be equipped with an improved version of the MBUX navigation system, which served as a forerunner to the automaker’s custom-built operating system known as MB.OS. Mercedes intends to include MB.OS in the company’s next creation of vehicles, which will be available in late 2024.

TikTok isn’t the only app that will be available for the Mercedes E-Class. It is, however, one of the more intriguing options because it demonstrates Mercedes’ interest and existence in the Chinese market. TikTok is going to be accessible in other markets, such as the United States, in the Mercedes E-Class.

“It is highly, highly relevant in Asia,” Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius said of TikTok. “Don’t neglect that the ordinary S-Class landlord in China is around or under 40 years old.” “When we select these various apps, we go industry by industry or region by region,” he added. “We looked at what was most commonly used — songs or movie so on — and tried to work our way down that list.” The recently redesigned MBUX scheme, which will include a “superscreen” that covers the entire scorecard, will allow cars to access the TikTok app while the vehicle is being stored and watch videos.

Passengers will be able to participate in the action as well due to their access to a part of the screen directly facing them. Because the traveler display has a restricted field of view, the driver will be unable to watch TikTok video content that are being played on that display.

A driver tracking system will also record the driver’s gaze. Zoom teleconferencing, Angry Birds, Vivaldi internet browser, and Webex by Cisco apps are also available in the E-Class touchscreen infotainment. More will almost certainly make their way into the car using certain software updates.

Mercedes-Benz developed a new system design to facilitate the integration of third-party app stores into the navigation system. It also has a new app store that can be accessed via the Mercedes me app. One of the revelations and showings made Wednesday at the automaker’s research Centre in Sunnyvale, California, was the interior of the upcoming E-Class.

Mercedes and Google revealed a long-term collaboration that will give the German carmaker control over its intellectual property and marketplace while providing motorists with Google steering, maps, as well as YouTube.