TikTok witnesses yet another round of debate as Burger King takes the spotlight

We live in an era where the romanticization of even the mundane has reached a point where everyday things exceed their limits, assuming greater roles. For instance, food is no longer merely sustenance, it is an emotion for many out there. Hence, we should take great care while criticizing a particular food item because that might offend someone’s feelings. The best example of this can be seen on TikTok at the moment where users are debating over Burger King. Users on TikTok are busy acknowledging their love for Burger kind despite the rumors in the past that the brand has lost its king status. Read along to know more.

Who Is The King?

TikTok never experiences a dearth of topics to rack brain cells about. Every single day TikTok users religiously pick on some topic sparking debate and discussion. At the moment, the spotlight is on Burger King. The basic message the TikTokers are trying to get across is the Burger King is actually good and perhaps even the OG of burgers. Although that is a debatable point, Burger King love is in full swing on TikTok right now. Despite the rumors in the past that the franchise was falling behind its stronger competitors, today TikTokers are of the opinion that Burger King is still a loved and preferred brand of several fast food lovers out there.

A TikTok user Jordan explains the reason why Burger King is the best, “I don’t know who started this whole rumor that Burger King wasn’t good. Burger king’s always been delicious. I am finally glad that we are going back full circle to understand that burger king has been the best when it came to burgers, onion ring combo with a drink. Refreshing. Never disappointing.” The video garnered over 1.2 million views. Jordan concludes his video by asking people not to disrespect the king. The video sparked up a long line of comments as several users seconded Jordan’s claim.

One user wrote, “Burger King and Taco Bell have been there for me at my lowest moments when nobody else was.”

While most users were in agreement with Jordan’s claim about Burger King, others slightly disagreed stating that the quality of the burgers was greatly determined by the location. Despite the agreements and disagreements, Burger King surely managed to take over TikTok for a while.