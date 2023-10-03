Tom Hanks Warns Fans About ‘AI Version of Me’ in Dental Plan Promotion: ‘I Have Nothing to Do With It

On a pleasant Saturday, the esteemed actor Tom Hanks took to the popular social media platform Instagram to deliver a heartfelt message of caution to his beloved fans and followers. In this digital age, he used the power of computer-generated imagery to share an image of himself, adding a personal touch to the important message he was about to convey.

In this digital realm, where information spreads like wildfire, Tom Hanks wanted to ensure that his fans were well-informed and protected. He specifically addressed a concerning situation regarding a promotional video that was gaining traction across various online platforms, alluring people with a dental plan offer.

Tom Hanks on Digital Resurrections: A Thoughtful Exploration of Art and Ethics

In his trademark sincere and caring manner, Tom Hanks urged his cherished followers to exercise vigilance and discernment while navigating the vast expanse of the internet. He wanted them to be cautious about the dental plan promotion that seemed to capture attention, emphasizing the importance of being well-informed and making wise choices when engaging with online content.

Through this Instagram post, Tom Hanks demonstrated his dedication to his fans and his commitment to ensuring their well-being and welfare in an increasingly interconnected and digital world.

“BEWARE!! There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it,” Hanks wrote above the image of his AI counterpart.

Tom Hanks, a famous guy in movies, thinks a lot about how computers and fancy tech are changing how actors can live on in movies even after they’re gone. He talked about this on a podcast called “The Adam Buxton Podcast.”

Basically, he said that now, because of super-smart tech, anyone can be brought back to life digitally, looking like they did at any age. Imagine if someone sadly died, but we could still see them in new movies using computer magic. It’s cool for making art but also a big puzzle for laws and what’s right.

Ethical Implications of AI-Generated Content in Entertainment

Hanks wondered about the right and fair things to do, like if a person would want this or if it’s okay to use their likeness this way. He also talked about rules to make sure this tech is used in good ways and doesn’t cross any lines.

He thinks this tech can totally change how stories are told in movies and TV. Mixing real and digital acting is a new way to make stories. But it also makes us question what’s real and what’s not in what we see.

He also said we need good rules and laws to handle this cool but tricky tech. It’s about finding the right balance so everyone is treated fairly and respectfully, even in the digital world.

The actor shed light on the ongoing entertainment industry debates involving various guilds, agencies, and legal firms. These discussions grapple with the complex legal implications concerning the use of an individual’s face and voice in the age of AI and deepfake technology. Hanks highlighted that distinguishing AI-generated content from authentic human performances might become increasingly difficult for the audience, sparking important questions about the ethics and public perceptions surrounding these technological advancements.

According to Hanks, a significant societal question arises: while some people may recognize and accept that AI generates the content, will it make a difference to the broader audience? He wondered whether, despite the discerning eye of some, many individuals might not clearly differentiate or may not consider it important to do so. These profound discussions provide a glimpse into the intricate and evolving landscape of technology’s integration with the arts, prompting contemplation on both its artistic and ethical aspects.