Tomb Raider Trilogy Is Currently Free On Epic Games

The Tomb Raider Trilogy is currently free on the Epic Games Store with a bundle consisting of the Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, and Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration Edition. The 15-day surprise games were only available for 24 hours, but the Tomb Raider trilogy will be available for free download until January 6, 2022. The Tomb Raider Trilogy is free on the Epic Games Store, and players will have roughly a week before the start of the new year to get them. Square Enix and the Epic Games Store made announced that the relaunched Tomb Raider video game trilogy will be available for free until January 6, 2022.

We don’t know how much the company paid Square Enix to provide the “Tomb Raider” game, but the 2019 Arkham Trilogy giveaway only cost the company 1.5 million dollars more with Fortnite Compared with income, this is a relative decline. All three Tomb Raider games belong to the relaunched trilogy. From today until January 6, 2022, you can go to the Epic Games Store and relaunched Shadow of the Tomb Raider 2013 with Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider. If you never tried the OG trilogy or are just in the mood to grab a freebie, now is the time to start. This is the last game given as part of a free game promotion held in December as a Christmas gift. For weekly free games, check out our list of best free PC games, best free games on Steam, and best browser games.

Starting with Tomb Raider 2013, the trilogy relaunched Tomb Raider, however, depending on how the final game ends, it could also be seen as a prequel. One of the main differences is that games, especially Tomb Raider, really put the protagonist, Lara Croft, to the test. For the fans of this franchise, this is a very good offer to get the classic AAA reboot for free for a lifetime. With it, you can get an extra $ 10 on any game at $ 14.99 or more after any other applicable discount. The Epics Holiday Sale will run until January 6, which means there is still time to take advantage of the $ 10 Epic Coupon. Unlike previous days, you have more than 24 hours to claim these titles. Epic will hopefully continue the weekly free game trend into 2022 and we’ll have to wait to see what they have in store for us.