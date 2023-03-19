No U.S. airline made it into the top 10 airlines in the world, according to airline ranking organization Skytrax. According to The Points Guy’s annual poll of passenger satisfaction, Delta Airlines did place 24th overall and claimed the title of the top airline in North America. Data from consumer surveys conducted between September 2021 and August 2022 were used to compile the list. The final figures comprised more than 350 airlines.

In the Skytrax study, travellers were asked to rank the airlines based on their comfort, cleanliness, and level of customer care. If you want to know the airline’s name in the top 10, scroll below and continue reading.

Top 10 airlines in the world

1. Qatar Airways

In Skytrax’s ranking, Qatar Airlines came in the first place in the list of top 10 airlines in the world. In a press statement, the company’s CEO, His Excellency Mr Akbar Al Baker, said that Qatar Airways primary objective ever since its founding in 1993 has been to be recognised as the most excellent airline.

The national airline of the State of Qatar, Qatar Airways, has its headquarters in Doha. More than 170 locations are served by the airline’s flights, including those in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania.

Qatar Airlines was established in 1993 and started running flights in 1994. Since then, it has developed into one of the top airlines in the world, recognised for its rich inflight experience, stellar customer service, and a fleet of cutting-edge aircraft.

The airline flies over 200 aircraft, including Boeing 787s, Airbus A350s, and Airbus A380s. The oneworld alliance, which also comprises American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, and other significant carriers, includes Qatar Airways.

The award-winning Business Class product, Qsuite, from Qatar Airlines, which offers completely flat beds, sliding privacy doors, and direct aisle access for every guest, is renowned for its superb service. The airline also provides a variety of in-flight entertainment choices, such as the most recent releases in music, TV series, and movies.

2. Singapore Airlines

The flag carrier airline of Singapore is Singapore Airlines, with its headquarters in Singapore. More than 130 locations are served by the airline’s flights, including ones in Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania.

Malayan Airways Ltd, the original name of Singapore Airlines, was created in 1947. Singapore Airlines became the official name in 1972. Since then, it has developed into one of the top airlines in the world, recognized for its first-rate customer care, opulent in-flight amenities, and a fleet of cutting-edge aircraft.

Now the airline is amongst top 10 airlines in the world. The airline flies over 130 aircraft, including Boeing 787s, Airbus A350s, and Airbus A380s. Together with other significant airlines, including United Airlines, Lufthansa, and Air Canada, Singapore Airlines is a part of the Star Alliance.

Singapore Airlines is renowned for its excellent customer service, which has won them many accolades, including being voted Skytrax’s World’s Best Airline four times. Mainly known for its comfort, seclusion, and attention to detail is its Business Class offering. Economy Class, Premium Economy Class, Business Class, and First Class are just a few of the several cabin classes that the airline provides.

3. Emirates

The national airline of the United Arab Emirates, Emirates Airlines, has its main office in Dubai. The airline offers service to more than 150 locations worldwide, including those in Oceania, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe.

With just two aircraft, Emirates Airlines started its operations in 1985. Since then, it has developed into one of the top airlines in the world, recognised for its rich inflight experience, stellar customer service, and a fleet of cutting-edge aircraft.

The airline flies over 250 aircraft, including Boeing 777s, Airbus A380s, and Airbus A350s. The Skytrax airline alliance includes Emirates Airlines as a member.

Emirates Airlines also runs a cargo business that travels the globe with supplies, commodities, and passenger flights. The airline has received various honours and distinctions throughout the years, including being awarded the World’s Best Airline by Skytrax in 2016.

Emirates Airlines is a premier airline that provides customers with a world-class travel experience, superior service, and cutting-edge aircraft.

4. ANA All Nippon Airways

The biggest airline in Japan, ANA All Nippon Airlines. Its main office in Tokyo, is sometimes known as just ANA. More than 100 local and foreign locations are served by the airline’s flights, including places in Asia, Europe, North America, and Oceania.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) was established in 1952 as Japan Helicopter and Aeroplane Transports Co. Ltd. and started flying in 1958. Since then, it has expanded to rank among the top airlines in the world, earning a stellar reputation for dependability, quality, and service. However, now the airline has managed to successfully secure a place in the list of top 10 airlines in the world.

The airline flies over 250 aircraft, including Boeing 777, Boeing 787, and Airbus A320 models. Together with other significant airlines, including United Airlines, Lufthansa, and Air Canada, ANA is a member of the Star Alliance.

Throughout the years, ANA has received various accolades for its excellent customer care, including Skytrax’s 2019 designation of Best Airline in Japan. Economy Class, Premium Economy Class, Business Class, and First Class are just a few of the several cabin classes that the airline provides. Its Business Class offering, the Room, is famed for its roominess and solitude.

ANA runs a cargo section, passenger flights, shipping supplies, and merchandise worldwide. Also, the airline has invested in many affiliates and subsidiaries, including Peach Aviation and Air Japan.

5. Qantas Airways

Australia’s national airline, Qantas Airlines, is based in Sydney. More than 85 local and foreign locations are served by the airline’s flights, including places in Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania.

As the Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Services Ltd, Qantas was established in 1920. In 1934, the company changed its name to Qantas Airlines. Since then, it has expanded to become one of the top airlines in the world, known for its excellent service, dependability, and safety.

The airline flies over 130 aircraft, including Boeing 787s, Airbus A330s, and Airbus A380s. A founding member of the Oneworld airline alliance. It also counts significant carriers like American Airlines, British Airways, and Cathay Pacific among its members, is Qantas.

In addition to receiving countless accolades, Qantas was crowned the Best Airline in Australia/Pacific by Skytrax in 2020 due to its outstanding customer service. Economy Class, Premium Economy Class, Business Class, and First Class are just a few of the several cabin classes that the airline provides. The Business, it’s Business Class offering, is noted for its solitude and roominess.

In addition to operating passenger flights, Qantas also runs a cargo sector that ships supplies and commodities throughout the globe. The airline has also invested in several affiliates and subsidiaries, notably QantasLink and Jetstar Airlines.

6. Japan Airlines

Another name in the list of top 10 airlines in the world is Japan Airlines (JAL) is Japan’s national airline based in Tokyo. The airline offers service to over 90 locations worldwide, including those in Asia, Europe, North America, and Oceania.

As Japan Air Lines, JAL was established in 1951 and started running in 1952. Since then, it has expanded to become one of the top airlines in the world, known for its outstanding service, safety, and timeliness.

The airline flies over 160 aircraft, including Boeing 787, Boeing 777, and Airbus A350 models. Together with other significant airlines, including American Airlines, British Airways, and Cathay Pacific, JAL is a part of the Oneworld airline alliance.

JAL is renowned for providing excellent service, and as a result, it has won various accolades throughout the years, including Skytrax’s designation of JAL as the country’s best airline in 2019. Economy Class, Premium Economy Class, Business Class, and First Class are just a few of the several cabin classes that the airline provides. JAL Sky Suite’s Business Class offering is recognised for its seclusion and roominess.

JAL runs a freight section, passenger flights, shipping supplies, and commodities throughout the globe. Along with purchasing several subsidiaries and affiliates, the airline has invested in Japan Transocean Air and ZIPAIR Tokyo.

7. Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines, with its corporate headquarters in Istanbul, is the country of Turkey’s flag carrier airline. The airline serves more than 300 locations worldwide, including North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Founded in 1933, Turkish Airlines started its operations in 1938. Since then, it has expanded to rank among the biggest airlines in the world, earning a reputation for reliability, excellence, and superior customer service.

The airline flies over 350 aircraft, including Boeing 787s, Airbus A330s, and Airbus A350s. Turkish Airlines is a part of the Star Alliance with other significant airlines, including United Airlines, Lufthansa, and Air Canada.

Turkish Airlines is renowned for providing excellent service, which has won them many accolades. Skytrax voted Turkish Airlines the Best Airline in Europe in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2016. Economy Class, Comfort Class, Business Class, and First Class are just a few cabin classes the airline provides. Turkish Business Class, the company’s Business Class offering, is well recognised for its seclusion and spaciousness.

Turkish Airlines runs a freight business that travels the globe with supplies, commodities, and passenger flights. AnadoluJet and SunExpress are the only two subsidiaries and affiliates in which the airline has invested.

Turkish Airlines is a premier airline that provides customers with cutting-edge aircraft, excellent service, and a high-calibre and dependable travel experience.

8. Air France

France’s national airline, Air France, has its main office in Paris. The airline offers service to more than 200 locations throughout the globe, including those in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Africa.

Founded in 1933, Air France started its operations the following year. Since then, it has expanded to rank among the biggest airlines in the world, earning a reputation for reliability, excellence, and superior customer service.

The airline flies over 200 aircraft, including Airbus A380, Boeing 777, and Airbus A350 models. Air France is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance. It also counts significant carriers like Delta Air Lines, KLM, and Korean Air among its members.

Over the years, Air France received various accolades for its excellent customer service, including the title of Best Airline in Europe by Skytrax in 2018. The company’s “Business Class by Air France” offering is well recognised for its comfort and seclusion. Economy Class, Premium Economy Class, Business Class, and La Première (First) Class are just a few of the cabin classifications that the airline provides.

Air France runs a freight business that travels the globe with supplies, commodities, and passenger flights. Moreover, the airline has invested in many affiliates and subsidiaries, including HOP!, Transavia, and Joon.

9. Korean Air

South Korea’s national airline, Korean Air, has its main office in Seoul. The airline offers service to over 120 locations worldwide, including those in Asia, Europe, North America, and Oceania.

Formerly known as Korean National Airlines, Korean Air was established in 1946 and started operating in 1962. Since then, it has expanded to become one of Asia’s most prominent airlines. Additionally earned a reputation for excellence in quality, safety, and customer service.

The airline flies over 150 aircraft, including Boeing 747, Airbus A330, and Boeing 777 models. A founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, Korean Air joins other well-known carriers, including Delta Air Lines, Air France, and KLM.

In addition to receiving countless accolades. Korean Air was crowned the Best Airline in Asia by Skytrax in 2020 due to its outstanding customer service. Economical Class, Prestige Class (Business Class), and First Class are just a few of the cabin classifications that the airline provides. Its “Prestige Class” Business Class service is well recognised for its roominess and seclusion.

Korean Air runs a freight business that travels the globe with supplies, merchandise, and passenger flights. The airline has also invested in several affiliates and subsidiaries, including Jin Air and Air Busan.

10. Swiss International Air Lines

The national airline of Switzerland is Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), with its headquarters in Zurich. The airline offers service to more than 100 locations throughout more than 40 nations, including cities in Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, and South America.

Swissair discontinued operations in 2001, and SWISS was established as its replacement. Since then, it has expanded to become one of Europe’s top airlines, known for its high-quality standards, safety, and customer service.

The company has a fleet of over 90 aircraft, including Boeing 777s, Airbus A220s, and Airbus A320s. With other significant airlines, including United Airlines, Lufthansa, and Air Canada, SWISS is a part of the Star Alliance.

Over the years, SWISS received several accolades for its excellent customer care. These included Skytrax’s title Best Airline in Europe in 2019. Several different cabin classes are available on the airline, including Economy Class, Business Class, and First Class. Its “SWISS Business” business class is well-known for its roominess and solitude. Swiss International Air Lines stands in the list of top 10 airlines in the world.

In addition to operating passenger flights, SWISS runs a freight section that sends supplies and merchandise worldwide. Edelweiss Air and Swiss World Cargo are only two of the companies and affiliates in which the airline has invested.