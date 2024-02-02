Apple recently unveiled the Apple Vision Pro at their worldwide developers conference in June 2023, introducing the concept of spatial computing. This groundbreaking product integrates digital media with the real world, allowing users to interact through physical inputs like motion gestures, eye tracking, and speech recognition.

Notably, Apple refrains from labeling Vision Pro as an augmented reality or virtual reality headset. Reports indicate that customers in the United States began receiving their pre-ordered Apple Vision Pro on February 2nd, following pre-orders that commenced on January 19th.

With users now getting their hands on this significant Apple release, reviews are flooding the internet. Today, let’s explore some of the most useful apps available on the Apple Vision Pro.

1. Seasons App: Seasons app enables users to countdown to the precise start time of upcoming seasons, both for the northern and southern hemispheres. It offers options between astronomical and meteorological seasons, featuring animated backgrounds. Ideal for planning travel, activities, and wardrobe choices based on seasons.

2. Jigspace: Jigspace is a collaborative 3D design tool facilitating teams to create and prototype on a spatial canvas together. Users can import CAD files, edit materials, add interactivity, and export 3D presentations. Additionally, Jigspace allows viewing and sharing creations in augmented reality with the Apple Vision Pro, making it beneficial for product design, marketing, education, and entertainment.

3. Apple Music: Apple Music is a streaming service offers millions of songs, music videos, and live performances from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Nat Geo. Subscribers can access curated playlists, live radio, and lyrics features, enjoying ad-free streaming, 4K UHD, and offline downloads on multiple devices.

4. Adobe Lightroom and DaVinci Resolve: These powerful apps cater to photo and video editing, respectively. Adobe Lightroom allows users to edit, organize, and share photos with advanced tools and presets, while DaVinci Resolve supports video editing, color correction, visual effects, and audio mixing. Both apps are valuable for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

5. Bezi 3D:

Bezi 3D is a free 3D design software with real-time collaboration for creating interactive web experiences. Users can design 3D objects, add animations, physics, and interactivity, with the ability to export designs as images, videos, or code. Suitable for web design, game development, education, and art.

6. Disney+: Disney+ is a streaming service that offers a wide range of titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Users can enjoy the latest movies, exclusive series, and documentaries, with various plans and bundles available, including ad-free streaming, 4K UHD, and offline downloads on multiple devices.

7. Microsoft 365: Microsoft 365 is a subscription service offering the latest productivity apps like Microsoft Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more. Users can collaborate online with various devices using a web browser or install the apps on PC, Mac, tablet, or phone.

8. Splinetool: This is an experimental tool for working with spline approximation methods, allowing users to import data, adjust parameters, visualize spline fits, and export results.

9. Void X: Void X is a space-themed game challenging players to survive bullet hell environments. Control your spaceship with touch gestures, dodge incoming projectiles, collect power-ups, upgrade weapons, and compete on the leaderboard.

10. Perplexity AI: Perplexity AI is an app enabling users to engage in conversations with an artificial intelligence companion.

Users can ask questions, request creative content, choose tones and languages, customize chat settings, and provide feedback on their experience.