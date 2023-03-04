On the most advanced online marketplace in the world, you may evaluate several brands and product specifications online to ensure the item you select is best for you and most closely matches your unique requirements. The United States is by far the industry leader in terms of eCommerce. While talking about the top 10 ecommerce website in US in 2023 many firms has successfully secured a position.

Several of its most prosperous eCommerce businesses have leadership positions in other countries, setting the pace and shaping the trends that affect online shopping throughout the rest of the globe. Customers in the US are used to conducting business to make online purchases of a wide range of goods and services. The top 10 eCommerce website in US in 2023 today and their projected monthly traffic are next. Are you prepared to begin? Let’s begin straight now.

Top 10 ecommerce website in US in 2023

1. Amazon

It began operating in 1994. There are 2.8 billion visits monthly, on average. Amazon is the most popular eCommerce site not just in the USA but also in the majority of other countries. When it first launched in 1994, Amazon was only a small online bookstore. Since then, the business has expanded to control the majority of eCommerce categories, including those for electronics, books, and even streaming TV and movies. Not to add, many goods are available to US Amazon Prime members with free one- or two-day shipping.

This year, Amazon made it simpler for music fans to purchase by combining artist products and music into a seamless experience. Artist things now display on participating artists’ pages in the Amazon Music app alongside their songs, albums, live streaming, and music videos, thanks to Amazon Music’s integration of artist goods into its mobile app this year.

According to our forecasts, Amazon’s US marketplace sales will increase by 16.5% to $220.39 billion in 2021, making up 60% of the company’s overall US eCommerce sales.

2. eBay

It was introduced in 1995. An estimated 819.5 million people visit the site each month. eBay is ranked second on top American eCommerce sites with 689 million monthly visits. The global traffic for eBay is 41%, almost edging out Amazon’s 38%. EBay’s global gross merchandise volume (GMV) is anticipated to surpass $100 billion in 2020, with the US contributing around $41 billion.

In 1995, when the first dot-com boom and widespread internet use began, eBay’s business also grew. It has grown in favour of the financial markets due to its wholly technology-driven business approach, which does away with the need for physical inventory or pricey warehouses. Due to the novel concept behind eBay—anyone can sell anything through an online auction—the company has become well-known. After years of rumours that auctions will take over as the primary selling format on the internet, several of eBay’s rivals, including Yahoo! and Amazon, established their own auction platforms.

3. Walmart

Walmart has become the most valuable and significant private employer since its establishment in 1962. It was introduced in 2000. The expected monthly audience is 617.2 million. Despite having thousands of shops, unrivalled brand awareness, and virtually infinite resources, Walmart has only had a little success lately regarding the 10 top eCommerce website in the US in 2023.

While Walmart will surpass its closest rival, eBay, with 7.1% of all US eCommerce sales this year, it will still fall short of Amazon’s US sales by more than a fifth. Moreover, Walmart has revealed new goals to directly compete with Amazon, and Click and collect assisted the corporation in growing internet sales by utilizing its enormous physical base. With Walmart Fast Delivery, you may have groceries in two hours or join the Walmart+ club for limitless free delivery and other benefits.

4. Target

Target is the second-largest department store chain in the United States, behind Walmart. It first debuted in 2010. Thanks to a robust eCommerce solution, customers may access the range of target goods and services online and in person at more than 1,800 locations. 282.5 million monthly visits are anticipated.

The popularity of online shopping is rising, and big-box stores like Target profit from this development. Target sells various goods, including apparel, furniture, food, electronics, and personal care products. The business dominates the markets for both home and garden and fashion and clothing. They have positioned themselves as a significant player in the banking and financial services sector with the launch of the Target RedCard.

It has a clear edge over businesses focusing on a certain industry, such as Best Buy and Home Depot. As an alternative, Target will be compelled to compete with Amazon and Walmart to sell regular things like digital groceries.

5. Best Buy

Best Buy is the second biggest eCommerce site in the US and has operated since the 1960s. It first debuted in 2010. Beginning as a retailer of consumer electronics, Best Buy has developed into a dominant brand with physical sites across the United States, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

Best Buy today offers customers a wide range of goods, including, among other things, electronics, appliances, furniture, fitness, travel, and baby products. The business is most recognised for its work in the consumer electronics sector, and it has the third-place position globally in the eCommerce of technology and computer devices. With $18.00 billion in US sales, researchers calculate Best Buy’s eCommerce revenue climbed by 135.6% last year, moving the business up to fifth position this year in terms of eCommerce revenue growth.

6. Etsy

One of the most popular online marketplaces in the world is Etsy. It was first released in 2005. An estimated 405.3 million people visit the site each month. In our list of the top eCommerce sites in the USA, Etsy is ranked third. These sites had 238 million US visitors monthly and generated $10.3 billion in worldwide GMV annually. Etsy focuses on selling homemade or antique things rather than mass-produced ones. It enables people and companies to sell a wide range of products directly to website users, including toys, clothing, accessories, food, bath and beauty products, and a wide range of other products and services.

Following a common pattern, Etsy reached unprecedented heights thanks to COVID-driven eCommerce trends. December 2020 saw nearly twice as many visitors to the site every month as December 2019. Yet, since that peak was attained in February 2021, etsy.com’s traffic has remained broadly stable. The internet store is now rated number 31 in the United States of America.

7. Home Depot

It debuted that year. There are 215.7 million projected monthly visits. Home Depot is ranked sixth on our ranking of the best American online retailers. With more than 2,200 stores nationwide, Home Depot is the biggest retailer of hardware and products for home repair in the US. Home Depot sells tools, building materials, furniture, home and garden equipment, and associated services with its physical shops and website. Together with the United States, Canada and Mexico also have stores for Home Depot.

Many people confined to their houses in 2020 due to the epidemic developed a new interest in do-it-yourself projects and home renovations. Even though The Home Depot had a rise in eCommerce sales of 81.2%, Best Buy saw tremendous growth, knocking The Home Depot out of the top five.

8. Kroger

Kroger started investing in online groceries some years ago. It was introduced in 1883. An estimated 35.8 million people visit the site each month. To increase the effectiveness with which online grocery purchases are completed, Kroger struck a relationship with UK-based software startup Ocado in 2018. Pickup and delivery options are now accessible to more than 98% of Kroger customers, and the retailer is expanding its partnership with Ocado to build more fulfilment centres and use in-store technology. The alliance will leverage automation and AI to fulfil online grocery orders effectively.

The grocery store also collaborated with Drone Express this spring to test drone deliveries in the Midwest. The pilot claimed that after placing an order on the Kroger website, packages of goods, including infant care and s’mores kits, would be delivered within 15 minutes.

9. Wayfair

An online retailer of furniture and home items is called Wayfair. It first launched in 2002. An estimated 35.8 million people visit the site each month. Via an open market established in 2002 as CSN Stores, over 10,000 international suppliers sell millions of items directly to online buyers at Wayfair. Wayfair has expanded its operations outside of the US to complement its online business activities in countries including Canada, Ireland, and the UK.

This comprises product managers, software engineers, engineers of infrastructure, and skilled designers. These positions will be crucial in advancing a variety of ideas. More than 22 million goods will be available to customers, making it easier to discover the perfect item. At the same time, cutting-edge platforms and next-generation merchandising strategies will enable suppliers to reach customers more efficiently. With this they can also expand their companies.

10. Costco

The penultimate name on the list of the best American eCommerce sites is warehouse retailer Costco Wholesale Corporation. It is more often called Costco. Director, executive vice president, and chief financial officer Richard Galanti have indicated that over 45% of the company’s members have utilised eCommerce. Today, Costco provides online purchases and delivery through its channels and third-party sellers. Various items, including electronics, laptops, furniture, outdoor living, appliances, jewellery, and more, are sold in more than 750 warehouses worldwide.