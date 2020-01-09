Top 10 Mobile Phones You Should Include in Your Purchase List in 2020

Getting cold feet while deciding which phone to purchase is a common occurrence.

Frankly, we have all been there.

A mobile phone (in the digital era) holds a considerably larger value than is pronounced.

And walking into 2020, we all are looking to grace ourselves with a new phone which adds

to our utility as well as status quo.

So, what should it be? The usual Apple or Samsung or is there a better phone lurking

underneath those big names; waiting for us to discover it in all its glory and high-end

features?

Let’s find out.

What are the Best 10 Phones to Consider Buying Walking into 2020?

We have compiled a list of some of the best phones currently in the market irrespective of

their name or fame but based purely on their remarkable and insuperable features. Read

along –

1. Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Rs. 99000 approx.) | 5.8” (1125 x 2436)

● The first iPhone to sport a setup of a triple camera on the rear of 12 megapixels

each, which constitute of a telephoto lens and an ultra-wide-angle sensor to ramp up

your video shooting experience.

● The iPhone 11 boasts of a 12-megapixel front camera.

● It is equipped with the latest A13 Bionic (7 nm+) chip which ensures powerful and

unstoppable performance and speed.

● You can enjoy faster and seamless functioning with a 6 GB RAM.

● It comes with a battery life of 3190 mAh to make sure you have all the power you

need when shooting a video.

2. Google Pixel 4 XL (Rs. 83000 approx.) | 6.3” (1440 x 3040)



● It is one of the first phones that use Motion Sense.

● It comes with a 12.2 MP + 16 MP dual camera set. It also has an 8 MP secondary or

front camera.

● It comes with a Qualcomm SMD8150 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) SOC and an Octa-Core

processor ensuring enhanced and seamless performance.

3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (Rs. 80000 approx.) | 6.8” (1440 x 3040)

● Samsung Note 10 Plus’s alluring Infinity-O display makes it one of the hot contenders

for your buying list.

● It boasts of triple rear cameras of 12 MP, 16 MP, and 12 MP and a front camera of 10

megapixels.

● It comes with a TOF or time-of-flight sensor equipped with the rear camera set.

● It offers a 12 GB RAM which inevitably results in high-end processing.

● It employs Samsung’s Exynos 9825 System-on-chip (SOC) and an Octa-Core processor

which ensures supremely fast and smooth performance.

● It has a battery life of 4300 mAh making it a beast of a phone.

● It comes with Samsung Note series’ hallmark S-pen that allows you to perform a plethora of tasks which include converting your handwriting into text, make

presentations on your phone conveniently, etc.

4. Huawei P30 Pro (Rs. 76000 approx.) | 6.47” (1080 x 2340)



● This model from Huawei comes with a 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP cameras at its rear,

along with TOF or time-of-flight sensor which sets it a league apart. It also has a 32

MP secondary of front camera.

● It has a battery life of 4200 mAh.

● It has an 8 GB RAM – here it falls slightly short of perfection in comparison to the

Note 10 Plus.

● It has a HiSilicon Kirin 980 SOC and an Octa-core processor; which is one of the best

combinations currently in the market.

5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (Rs. 74000 approx.) | 6.4” (1440 x 3040)

● It comes with a punch-hole display with two holes (secondary cameras) in the front,

one of 10 MP and the other of 8 MP.

● In the rear, it hosts a set of 3 cameras – 12 MP, 12 MP, and 16 MP – which now

include a wide-angle lens.

● It has a RAM of 8 GB to ensure seamless and fast processing

● It comes with a battery life of 4100 mAh to back-up such heavy processing

conveniently.

● It has an Exynos 9825 Octa (8 nm) system-on-chip and an Octa-core processor

providing it with capacity for superlative functioning.

6. Oppo Reno 10X Zoom (Rs. 55000 approx.) | 6.6” (1080 x 2340)

● The back of this model is made of frosted glass. In addition to that, it has an infinity

display with a Full HD AMOLED display, making it one of the most aesthetically

pleasing of all phones.

● It has a triple camera set on the rear, with the primary lens being 48 MP. The other

two lenses are of 13 MP and 8 MP.

● Now, coming to the phone’s trump card; its ability to zoom up to 10 times without

distorting the image or producing noise in the final picture.

● It uses a periscope telephoto lens for this purpose, which is more than adequately

aided by the ultra-wide lens and a 48 MP sensor.

● It has a RAM of 8 GB and an internal storage capacity of up to 256 GB.

● In addition to those, it also comes with a superior Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon

855m (7 nm) system-on-chip along with an Octa-core processor.

7. OnePlus 7T Pro (Rs. 54000 approx.) | 6.67” (1440 x 3120)

● It has a smooth 2k display and pop-up front camera, making it one of the finest

attractions in the cell phone market currently.

● It has triple camera setup in the rear which constitute of a 48 MP primary sensor

along with a 16 MP and an 8 MP camera. It also has a front camera of 16 MP which

makes it an ideal camera phone.

● Additionally, it comes with an 8 GB RAM and two variants with internal storage

capacities – 128 GB and 256 GB.

● Other features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 plus SOC and an Octa-Core

processor to ensure super-fast functioning.

● It has a battery life of 4085 mAh along with OnePlus’ dash charging feature.



8. MI Note 10 Pro (Rs. 52000 approx.) | 6.47” (1080 x 2340)

● This cell-phone comes with a 108 MP primary image sensor in its rear along with a 20

MP wide-angle lens.

● It has a 5 MP telephoto camera with a 5X optical zoom and a 12 MP telephoto

camera with a 2X optical zoom. Phew! Wait! It also has a 2 MP macro camera!

● It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SOC, it can still be considered as a beast when it comes to the camera.

9. Asus ROG Phone II (Rs. 41000 approx.) | 6.59” (1800 x 2340)



● It comes with a 2.96 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 plus (7 nm) and an Adreno 640

GPU ensuring an elevated and advanced gaming experience.

● It features the Game Cool II technology which will allow you to continue gaming for a

long time without worrying about your phone getting overheated.

● It comes with a 6000 mAh battery ensuring you do not have to constantly sit by the

charging port to pursue your gaming desire.

● On top of that, it also has dual cameras at its rear with a 48 MP primary sensor and

another lens of 13 MP. It also sports a 24 MP front camera.

10. Realme X2 Pro (Rs. 32000 approx.) | 6.5” (1080 x 2340)

● It has a quad-camera set, which has a 64 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP ultra-wide

lens, an 8 MP telephoto lens and a 2 MP macro lens.

● It possesses Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 plus Octa-core processor, which is honestly

a steal in this price range.

● It has a RAM of 8 GB and a 4000 mAh battery life, giving it an edge over many of its

contemporaries in this price range.

So, without further ado, start your year with whichever model, you find financially feasible

and also to your preferences.

But concurrently also consider another crucial factor when purchasing a phone; a mobile

insurance.

What is a Mobile Insurance and Why is it Important?

You are blissfully walking with your friends; rejoicing your new phone to its fullest when

accidentally a friend gets too carried away at the moment and does something to jerk the

phone off your hand. It hits a hard and pointy surface, and before you know it, your screen is

damaged.

Not a fun event, right?

Because not only will it damage your new phone, you will also have to incur a huge financial

loss concurrently.

A mobile insurance policy from Digit offers you financial coverage in the event your mobile

phone has sustained any screen damage, which could lead to monetary loss.

Still not convinced about its importance? Read along –

● Repairing a phone in case of screen damage is expensive, while premiums for mobile

insurance are far cheaper.

● Phone covers cannot protect your phone against screen damage every time. But

mobile insurance can ensure you get proper financial coverage in the event of any

damage to the screen.

● The claim process against a mobile insurance policy is easier and simple.

● You can purchase a mobile insurance policy for your new phone as well as an old

phone.

● The prices for a mobile insurance policy cost as much as a screen guard; and we all

know a screen guard does not always ensure full protection.

So go ahead and start your new year on a positive note by making the right and informed

decision regarding your cell phone.