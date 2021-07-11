Top 5 smartphone widely popular among enthusiasts in Q2 2021

Smartphones have become so important in everyday life that the distinction between a good smartphone that just works and a handset with mediocre specs comprising numerous problems can drastically affect our entire experience. Although most smartphones deliver everything excellent, the greatest smartphones provide the perfect mix between hardware and software and offer a lot of computational power and ease of use. There are many fantastic smartphones on the market, but our best mobile phones list focuses on the top 5 widely popular smartphones among enthusiasts in Q2 2021.

OnePlus Nord CE

The Nord CE 5G (Core Edition) has been introduced by OnePlus. OnePlus promises that this mid-tier budget smartphone is based on the fundamental components of the Nord experience but at a much affordable cost.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 64MP triple camera setup, a 90 Hz fluid AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 750G 5G soc, and 30 watts fast charging marketed as Warp Charge, among other features. The phone also comes with OnePlus’s latest OxygenOS 11 on top of Android 11 out of the box. It features one of the most intriguing designs that OnePlus has released in a long time. Since the OnePlus 6T, the Nord CE 5G is the thinnest OnePlus phone. It measures 7.9mm thick and weighs 170 grams. The Nord CE also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a welcome addition. Charcoal Ink, Silver Ray, and Blue Void are the three colors available for Nord CE. The back panel of the device has a matte texture that resists fingerprints smudges.

Redmi K40 aka Mi 11X

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, the company’s first gaming smartphone, was released earlier this year. On April 30, the phone became official in China and launched as Mi 11X, in India at a price of Rs 29,999. The specification for the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition comprises a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with HDR 10+ compatibility. This is a 10-bit display that covers the DCI-P3 color space, according to the manufacturer. It can also support refresh rates of up to 120Hz and touch sampling rates of up to 480Hz.

This Redmi phone has some outstanding hardware, including the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 soc. This is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage from Redmi. The phone also has a large battery that supports 67W fast charging. The phone comes pre-installed with Android 11 on top of Xiaomi MIUI.

Redmi Note 10 Pro (4G)

The Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max smartphones were introduced in India from Xiaomi subsidiary brand Redmi. These smartphones are the upgrade to last year’s Redmi Note 9 series. The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 100 percent DCI-P3 wide color gamut, HDR-10 support, TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification, and 120Hz refresh rates. It has a maximum brightness of 1200 nits and features a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The smartphone has a hybrid dual SIM slot with support for microSD and dimensions of 164.50 x 76.15 x 8.10mm and weighs 192 grams. It is driven by an octa Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G CPU with 6 GB of RAM. The device runs Android 11 and is powered by a 5050mAh battery with proprietary quick charging support. It is available in three different colors: Glacial Blue, Dark Night, and Vintage Bronze.

iQOO 7

Together with the iQOO 7 Legend the iQOO 7 has been launched recently in India. The iQOO 7 comes in accordance with the iQOO 3, announced among the first 5G smartphone in 2020. The iQOO 7 delivers high-end performance all thanks to Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The handset comes with a high-refresh-rate display, three cameras, and fast charging right out of the box.

The iQOO 7 sports a fingerprint-resistant and smudge-resistance, plastic frame and an AG frosted matte glass rear panel. The iQOO 7 is 8.4 mm thick and 196 grams in weight. It features a rectangular camera module that houses a flash accompanying the triple cameras along with the branding ‘iQOO’ written below it. The iQOO 7 is available in two colors: Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue.

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro comprises an aluminum-glass sandwich design that is 8.7 mm thick and weighs 197 grams. It also includes an IP68 rating, allowing it dust and water-resistant. The OnePlus 9 Pro includes a curved 6.7-inch QHD+ (3216 x 1440 pixels) AMOLED display with LTPO backplane technology along with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus 9 Pro, similar to the OnePlus 9, is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset and comes with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage configurations. The OnePlus 9 Pro sports four cameras set up on the back, including a primary 48MP camera with a Sony IMX789 sensor, an f/1.8 aperture, and EIS capability. The baseline OnePlus 9 sports a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP monochrome camera. The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with the same 4,500mAh battery as the OnePlus 9 and supports Warp Charge 65T as well as Warp Charge 50 fast wireless charging.