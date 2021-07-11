Louis Vuitton launches new wireless speakers in a UFO shape

The premium brand Louis Vuitton is famous for its very low-cost journeys and casual bags. We saw the firm release last year of a set of TWS earphones costing $1,000. However, this year LV chose to draw inspiration from its range of bags and construct a Horizon Light Up speaker called a wireless speaker.

Louis Vuitton UFO shape wireless speakers

Unknown, the Toupie handbag was an enormous hit when it was released in the pre-fall 2019 group of the firm. LV decided to reproduce the design, this time as a speaker – the Louis Vuitton Light Up speaker.

LV decided to recreate the design. Mode lovers would know what I’m talking about. However, its design might be closer to a UFO than a purse for the rest of you.

This new Louis Vuitton speaker is bound to magnificent leather and metal components and is adorned with an LV monogram signature. It comes with a subwoofer and links with your devices using Apple AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

It features a quality metal band encircling your body with letters “L-O-U-I-S-V-U-I-T-O-N,” which have been engraved. Oh sure, as the speaker plays music and increases his appeal, each letter lights up.

The top ring light is likewise depending on music and changes. The Light Up speaker Horizon features a dock for a more directed sound experience of 360 degrees. It has its own removable leather straps and is also easy to transport.

Louis Vuitton UFO shape wireless speakers – Pricing and details

The specs and price information are not available at this time. But, given we are talking about Louis Vuitton, assume that speaker will be priced in the inexpensive range of customers! The Horizon Light Up will start on July 30th worldwide, even if the speaker is not yet on the company’s official Internet page.

