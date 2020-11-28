Top 8 best Apple deals in Black Friday sale 2020

The Black Friday sale is the best time to get new devices if you have missed out the festive season sales. Well, if you are looking for some good smartphones that have hefty discounts we already did an article on that which will be linked below. But, that article didn’t include any Apple product because at the time nothing special was announced. Though, now we have brought to you the best Apple deals that you can score in Black Friday sale 2020.

1) Apple iPad

A) Apple iPad Air(2019)

The Apple iPad Air (2019) is still a great tablet for the price. It comes with the still very capable A12 Bionic chipset and a 10.5-inch screen. It also has dual stickers, dual microphones and has a fingerprint scanner. The iPad Air generally goes for $500, but during the Black Friday sale, it will be available for $430 for the 64 Gb variant at Best Buy.

B) Apple iPad Mini

If you are looking for a tablet that’s not too big but powerful enough to do your daily chores than the iPad Mini won’t disappoint you. Like the more expensive iPad Air, the Mini also comes with an A12 bionic processor but has a much smaller 7.9-inch display. It also has support for Apple pencil for those who are into drawing and stuff and yes amazing battery life. During the sale, it will be available for $335 on Amazon.

2) Apple MacBook

A) Apple Macbook Pro 13 (M1)

Almost everyone who has tested the Macbook Pro 13 with the M1 chip has not complained. The device performs much faster as compared to its windows and Mac counterparts. It also has much better battery life, graphical performance, AI and ML capabilities are more. And all this at not a huge price jump from the previous generation. In fact, it was announced for $1,299, but during the sale, you will get a $100 discount and get it for $1,199 from B&H.

B) Apple Macbook Air (M1)

Apple Macbook Air (M1) is almost as powerful as the Macbook pro with the M1 chip. The only difference that one can notice is in the heat dissipation and the cooling solution that creates a performance distance. So, if your budget is not crossing $1000 then getting the Macbook Air for $899 ($100 off) is a great choice. It was already priced well but taking another $100 off makes it a stellar laptop at this price. You can purchase it from B&H.

3) Apple earphones and headphones

A) Apple Airpods/Pro

Apple was the first to introduce a truly wireless earphone, and it has continued to be one of the best in the range. So, if you are looking for the best audio experience with seamless connectivity, then the Airpods pro is a great choice. It is available for $190 at Woot which is $60 less than its normal pricing.

But if your budget isn’t that high then the normal Airpods with wireless charging case at $150 or without wireless charging at $110 is also a great deal. Both of these have received good discounts so its an easy recommendation.

B) Beats X wireless/Solo 3

Looking for headphones? This is the best deal you can score in the Beats solo 3. It generally sells for $200, but during the sale, there is a 40% off, and it’s available for $120. At the same time, the beats X wireless gets an even bigger discount of 60% and is available for $40 during the Black Friday sale and is also one of the best apple deals.

4) Apple Watch

A) Apple Watch Series 6

The Apple Watch Series 6 and the SE are the latest models by the company. And this makes the deals available on them even sweeter. Well, the price gap between the Series SE and Series 6 was around $100 and was a good enough reason for anyone to consider the lower model. But in the sale, the 40mm variant of Series 6 is available for $330 which makes it a great watch deal.

5) Gift Cards

Yes, sounds different from other deals, I know. But this year Apple has been giving their store gift cards of different values depending on the purchases you make. Note that this gift cards cannot be used in the purchase that you are getting it from and have to used later to get something else. So, here are all the gift cards you can get:

Apple Watch Series 3 : $25

: $25 Airpods/AirPods pro : $25

: $25 iPhone SE/iPhone XR/iPhone 11 : $50

: $50 Beats Studio 3/Solo pro/Solo 3/Powerbeats/Powerbeats pro : $50

: $50 iPad Pro/iPad Mini : $100

: $100 Home Pod/Apple Tv 4k/Apple Tv HD : $100

: $100 iMac models/Macbook pro: $150

What are your thoughts on the best apple deals that we mentioned in the list? If you have any other recommendation, do let us know, and we will include it in our list. Also, tell us which was your favourite one from the best Apple deals and are you are going to purchase anything. If our content was informative and useful, do like and share it with your friends.

