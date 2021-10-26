Top Best Worldwide Smartphone Brand for 2021

Whatever happens, the global smartphone market will continue to prosper. OEMs have continued to deliver new cellphones despite slowdowns caused by the epidemic or a worldwide chip scarcity. Furthermore, manufacturers such as Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi, and others have increased their competition to claim their spot among the top smartphone brands in 2021.

Based on market data, we’ve developed a list of some of the top-grossing brands. Brands like as Samsung and Apple have broadened their product offerings to meet the requirements of a diversified consumer.

Xiaomi, which is primarily headquartered on China and India, has extended into other markets. All of these names, and many more, are on the list of top worldwide smartphone brands 2021.

Samsung

For several quarters now, Samsung has maintained its top position. The South Korean company offers a variety of phones, including premium flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and others. With its Android platform, the brand has a significant footing in numerous areas, including the United States, India, and others.

Apple

Apple has held the top spot on the list of top global smartphone brands 2021 as the single rival to Android devices. Apple has steadily increased its product lineup to include a couple of low-cost phones, such as the iPhone SE 2020. Simultaneously, premium series such as the iPhone 13 have seen an increase in demand and appeal.

Huawei

Huawei is the next company on the list, and it is one of the most advanced, as well as one of the most contentious. Huawei’s 5G technology, which is based in China, appears to be unrivaled. The firm has developed a number of premium phones with cutting-edge technology. However, because to the trade-off and other concerns with Google, Huawei has been restricted to a few markets.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi is on track to be the top worldwide smartphone brand by 2021. Xiaomi and its subsidiaries have engulfed the Indian market with low-cost phones that are packed with premium features. Devices such as the Xiaomi Mi 11X and Redmi Note 10 series have been quite popular in the nation.

Oppo

Oppo has also steadily increased its presence and impact in the global smartphone industry. Oppo has grown in popularity in India and other regions thanks to its quality camera software. Devices like as the Oppo Reno6 Pro have some of the most modern features, and their distribution has increased with time.

Vivo

Vivo just hosted the IPL 2021 season, demonstrating the city’s prominence. Vivo is once again a brand that produces affordable, mid-range, and premium flagship smartphones. Devices with features like the Vivo X70 Pro+ have topped the rankings, putting Vivo in a solid position on the list of top global smartphone brands 2021.

Motorola

Motorola is one of the few firms that has entered the foldable smartphone market, competing with Samsung. Aside from that, Motorola has supplied a number of powerful smartphones to the global market. The company’s popularity is growing as a result of gadgets such as the Motorola G series.

Lenovo

Lenovo owns Motorola, which tells a lot about the brand. Lenovo’s laptop and other product offerings have grown. Lenovo has given us several game-centric smartphones that have won over users all over the world when it comes to smartphones.

Realme

Realme is another brand that has risen to the top of the list of top worldwide smartphone brands in 2021. It has a sizable fan base in China, India, and the European market. As can be seen, Realme has been rapidly extending its global reach with its feature-rich smartphones that come at an affordable price.

Tecno

Tecno is another brand that has risen to the top of the list of top global smartphone brands in 2021. Because of its low prices and high-quality features, the company has gained the reputation of being a student-friendly brand.

These are the Top Global Smartphone Brands for 2021. Other notable companies include Asus, Sony, and even LG. LG, on the other hand, has abandoned its smartphone industry in favor of other consumer items. Nonetheless, these smartphone brands have continued to expand in the market and appear to have a significant influence.

