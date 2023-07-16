Top Deals – Get Realme Narzo 60 5G at Exclusive Amazon Prime Day Discount!

If you have a budget of less than Rs. 20,000 and you are looking to get a new phone with all the features. Not only features but even if you are looking for a phone with a good premium design, then the newly launched Realme Narzo 60 5G smartphone is the right choice for you to go with.

The smartphone has been priced at one rupee less than your budget which is Rs. 19,999 but thanks to the Amazon Prime Day Sale India which has now brought the phone’s price further down which gives you enough money in your pocket to consider buying maybe a new earbuds or some accessories for your new phone to match up with your budget.

For the people who aren’t aware! Realme launched their new Narzo 60 5G smartphone on the 5th of July this year and soon after its launch the smartphone got placed as the 18th best-selling electronic in Amazon.

The smartphone took the attention of the audience by flaunting all the great specifications combined with a leather premium finish on the rear side and unique-looking rear cameras which gave this phone an edge over its competitors. The smartphone got its highlight for this sale, as it’s being sold for a very good discounted amount.

Amazon Prime Day Deals – Buy Realme Narzo 60 5G for Special Discounts

You can now buy the new Realme Narzo 60 5G smartphone for a great discount in the sale where the smartphone which was launched for a price tag of Rs. 19,999. But, thanks to Amazon Prime Day Sale India where now you can buy this phone for just Rs. 16,999 after applying an additional Rs. 1,000 discount provided by Amazon to all customers.

If you want more storage, then you go for the 256GB variant and buy it for just Rs. 18,999 after applying a coupon. In addition to this, you also get additional discounts, if you happen to buy your new phone via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Card in addition you also get Prime Savings Amazon Pay Rewards which gives you a cashback of up to Rs. 100 for every Rs. 1000 shopping you make.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Day Deal: Samsung Galaxy M34 5G at Unbeatable Price!

Budget-Friendly Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Don’t Miss the Discount!

Realme Narzo 60 5G – Specification and Features

Realme Narzo 60 5G comes with a decently bigger screen on the front side where you get a 6.43-inch panel which is an AMOLED Panel and supports a faster refresh rate of up to 90Hz. You also get a good pixel resolution which the company claims to be around 1200×2400 pixels.

The power and processing in the phone are processed by the newly developed and powerful MediaTek chipset, the Dimensity 6020 SoC which is again combined with a faster and more efficient RAM of up to 8GB and storage of two different configurations including a 128GB of 256GB of internal storage.

Also Read: Smartphone Deals for Amazon Prime Day Sale: Motorola Razr 40 & OnePlus Nord 3

Upgrade Your Phone Now: Massive Discounts on Motorola Razr 40 & OnePlus Nord 3 for Amazon Prime Day Sale!

With great hardware inside, the smartphone also comes with a decently bigger battery where you get a 5000 mAH battery that can be charged via a faster 33W wired charging as well.

On the camera side, if we move to the rear side we get a duo circular housed camera setup which features a main 64MP sensor combined with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front side, you get a 16MP selfie shooter too.

On the design side, as we said, the smartphone comes with a premium-looking design whereas the Chinese brand has gone with a premium leather finish on the rear side combined with a unique-looking bigger circular house for cameras. On the software side, Realme has gone with all the latest software and you will get this Narzo 60 5G smartphone coming with the latest Realme UI 4.0 working on top of Android 13.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Day Deal: Get Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for 64% off!

Amazon Prime Day Sale 64% Discount On Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Conclusion – Should you buy Realme Narzo 60 5G?

Narzo 60 5G smartphone is the right choice for people who are looking to get the latest hardware and software out of the box. The smartphone also comes with a unique design where you can feel it with its leather finish.

However, Realme has cut down features on the camera side where you can only benefit from the main 64MP sensor whereas the other 2MP doesn’t make sense. If Realme could have gone with a 16 or even 12MP Ultra wide-angle sensor, this phone could have made it even better. Still, with one flaw the smartphone is quite as compared to its competitors, so without any doubt you can buy this phone.

Click here to buy Realme Narzo 60 5G (8GB + 128GB) variant via Amazon.

Click here to buy Realme Narzo 60 5G (8GB + 256GB) variant via Amazon.

Comments

comments