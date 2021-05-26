Top Reasons To Use MobiKwik ZIP – Pay Later Service

MobiKwik has been constantly assisting people in making seamless online transactions since 2009, making it a 120+ million-strong user network. It is India’s leading fintech platform serving businesses & individuals with digital payments and financial services. It is a one-stop solution for all your online payments like mobile recharge, bill payments, shopping & more.

Not just payments, MobiKwik also facilitates digital credit service to its users through its product called ZIP. ZIP allows users to avail credit of up to Rs 30,000. Now users can make payments even when they are short on cash. Furthermore, with ZIP, users can just make one-click payments, without any hassle of adding money in their wallet or adding credit/debit card information or waiting for OTP… It is a digital credit service that empowers users to simply Spend Now & Pay Later for all their bill payments and shopping purposes!

With MobiKwik ZIP, the benefits are endless. Read a few to find out yourself-

# Avail Instant Credit

Running low on cash but don’t know whom to turn to? MobiKwik ZIP is like your friend who has your back whenever in need! With ZIP, you get a credit of up to Rs 30,000 at ZERO cost to spend wherever and however you like. Once ZIP is activated, your credit line is automatically and instantly made available in your MobiKwik wallet for you to use. So now, just settle your bills, shop unlimited and pay later within 15 days without any added interest rate.

# Pay your Bills Instantly

Tired of constantly having to add money in your wallet or add your card information? Then ZIP is the perfect product for you! It will make your payments smoother than butter! Enjoy one-click payments without any hassle and just pay back the amount later without any extra cost or interest. You can use your ZIP balance to make instant payments for your mid-month & month-end bills, food orders, grocery, clothes, pharmacy shopping and so much more. The list is endless!

# Shop on 1 Lakh+ Brands

MobiKwik ZIP is here to not just make your bill payments seamless but will also add to your shopping experience. Shop your groceries, medicines, clothes, or order food online at 1 Lakh+ brands with your credit limit. Some of the brands you can shop at are Flipkart, Zomato, BigBasket, MakemyTrip, Pharmeasy & more. So, leave your money woes behind and shop all that you desire.

# Improve your Credit Score

When you use ZIP, you also get the chance to build and improve your credit score. By repaying the ZIP bills on time, you get to build your credit score that further improves your possibility of getting a better credit amount, not just on MobiKwik but also at banks. A good credit score will also play a crucial role in quick approvals and better interest rates when applying for home, personal or car loans.

The Bottom Line

The present scenario demands easy, convenient & safe payment options online, and it’s like a cherry on the cake if that platform helps you to meet your credit needs too. Activate MobiKwik ZIP today to Spend Now and Pay Later with a credit of up to Rs 30,0000. Download the MobiKwik app today.