Trak.in: Erase Data From Locked iPhone, iPad Without Connecting To Computer: Step By Step Process

It’s not easy to be one of the world’s most inventive businesses. You must continue to look for methods to better your goods and services. It can be challenging to stay on top of the game and make your products more user-friendly over time. Apple, which is still one of the world’s top IT businesses, is constantly coming up with innovative methods to alleviate customer pain points and make its products more appealing to daily customers.

Even though iPhone passcodes are typically six digits lengthy, they can be forgotten, especially if the device hasn’t been used in a long time. If you find yourself in this situation, you can delete and reset your device, following which you can restore the contents from a backup.

If you repeatedly enter the wrong passcode on an iPhone running an iOS version prior to iOS 15.2, your iPhone will be disabled for a period of time, and you’ll need to connect it to a computer and restore it from a backup.

You won’t need to connect the iPhone to a Mac or PC to reset it if it’s running iOS 15.2 or later. Instead, when it’s in Security Lockout mode, you’ll be given the opportunity to wipe it and restore it from an iCloud backup.

Users could only reset their locked iPhones and iPads and erase data by connecting them to a PC or Mac, as we all know. Apple has finally made an update that allows customers to natively delete and reset their protected devices.

Users may now reset and erase data from their locked iPhone or iPad without having to connect it to a PC or Mac, thanks to a new function called Security Lockout. This functionality is included in both iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2, which were both published lately. This feature can also be used if you have tried and failed to enter the right passcode on your iPhone or iPad. Your device must also be linked to a cellular or Wi-Fi network in order to use this feature.

Also, because users must input their Apple ID credentials to complete the resetting process, this new functionality does not allow strangers to reset a locked iPhone or iPad.

If you frequently input wrong passcodes on your device, the Security Lockout mode will appear on the lock screen. To permanently remove your data and reset your device, use the Erase iPhone or Erase iPad button. After that, you’ll be asked to sign out of your Apple ID on the device by typing your Apple ID password.

It’s worth noting that if you utilise the Security Lockout option, your data will be fully destroyed from your iPhone or iPad. As a result, we recommend that you back up your data on a regular basis before using this tool.